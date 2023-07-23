Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023: How to watch, streaming details, and more

MLB is set to induct two Baseball icons to the Hall of Fame as Cooperstown welcomes Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff to the class of 2023.

The two baseball greats will receive the sport's highest honor in front of thousands of people on Sunday afternoon. While Rolan selected the Cardinals' logo to feature on his Hall of Fame plaque, McGriff has decided to have no team's logo on his plaque.

Baseball Hall of Fame 2023: How to watch

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be aired exclusively on the MLB Network, commencing at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

The 2023 gala event will honor two World Series champions on one of the most special days on the MLB calendar.

Let's take a look at some of the accomplishments of the two inductees:

Fred McGriff

Former Atlanta Braves player Fred McGriff is one of the most underrated hitters in MLB history. McGriiff is one of only two players to breach 30 home runs in a season for five different teams.

He accomplished the feat during an illustrious career that spanned almost two decades. He finished his career with 493 home runs, walloping 30-plus home runs ten times.

The most cherished moment of his illustrious career came while representing the Atlanta Braves when the five-time All-Star helped Atlanta win the 1995 World Series.

McGriff was unanimously elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee after appearing on all 16 ballots.

Scott Rolen

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Scott Rolen is the other deserved inductee to the Hall of Fame this year. He was widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of his time, winning the Gold Glove Awards eight times, the fourth most by a third baseman.

While he represented four franchises in a 17-season-long career, Rolen registered his best offensive output for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004. He was on the losing side in the 2004 World Series final against the Boston Red Sox.

But his moment of glory eventually arrive in 2006 when he played an instrumental role in the Cardinals' World Series triumph. It wasn't a straightforward induction for the seven-time All-Star as he made the list on his sixth attempt.

Rolen received just 10.2% in his first year of eligibility despite his storied career. However, the sixth time was the charm for the former infielder as he was selected on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

