"Baseball just might be my best sport" - When Travis Kelce shifted focus to the diamond after losing football scholarship

Travis Kelce has had a 2023 NFL season to remember. Between his relationship with Taylor Swift and winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce has made headlines on a daily basis.

Given his incredible talent on the field, it may be difficult to believe that Kelce might just be even better at another sport. However, the tight end thinks he might be. In 2010, Kelce took to Twitter to share his excitement about the baseball season:

"I can't wait for this baseball to get started up!!! A lot of people don't know, but baseball just might be my best sport!"

Interestingly, this is no small boast from Kelce. After losing a scholarship at Cincinnati due to smoking marijuana and failing a drug test, Kelce joined a summer collegiate baseball league.

A former Cincinnati Bearcats coach, Brian Cleary, went to watch Travis Kelce play, telling The Athletic:

“He was playing right field. As they take in-and-out (warmups) and as he’s playing pregame, it’s the best thrower of a baseball I’ve ever seen, to this day, in my life."

Cleary knows a thing or two about baseball, as he's now a scout for the Washington Nationals.

Obviously, Kelce had tremendous talent. While his path led him to becoming a future Hall of Famer in the NFL, MLB fans can't help but wonder what might have been. Although his interesting pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game might suggest otherwise.

Radio host ponders whether the MLB needs its own Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

The NFL reached a much larger audience this season, and a large part of that was due to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Dubbed the 'Swift effect,' the Chiefs and the NFL saw a $330 million increase in their brand value after Swift started attending Chiefs games.

Radio host Evan Roberts said on "Evan & Tiki" on WFAN660:

“You may not like it - I don’t understand why - but you must face the reality that it is taking the league to another level.

“Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the closest thing this country has to a prince and a princess, and what Major League Baseball needs is Taylor Swift hooking up with a baseball player."

Roberts went into details about who that could have been:

"Could you imagine if Corey Seager - who I know is married, I respect that - imagine if Corey Seager, for the rest of the regular season, was hooking up with Taylor Swift?

"Could you imagine if Corbin Carroll, who most people don’t even know who he is, if all of a sudden, it starting hitting the tabloids, ‘Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll hooking up with Taylor.’ Could you imagine what that would have done for Major League Baseball?”

While this is a moot point at this stage, it makes for interesting discussion.

