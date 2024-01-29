Taylor Swift and her major impact on the NFL since the summer of last year cannot be overstated. The 12-time Grammy winner has been seen in various suites in NFL stadiums in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. With the team on their way to the Super Bowl, Swift's influence could be fully on display.

Super Bowl brands are planning their social media strategies and attempting to appeal to Swifties, aka hardcore fans of Swift. Super Bowl commercials cost about $7 million for 30 seconds. The "Blank Space" singer has been a draw in ratings over the last year for the league, given how massively popular the sport is.

According to Ad Age, Kansas City's playoff game against the Bills was seen by 50.4 million people. Taylor Swift has produced a brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Super Bowl last year drew in 113 million viewers and many people feel her fanbase could increase those numbers. NBC acknowledged Swift last October as viewership skyrocketed by two million among women for a Sunday night game. It featured Travis Kelce and the Chiefs against the New York Jets.

Social media marketing and brand partnerships expert Courtney Bagby Lupulin explained how marketers and advertisers could use Swift for the Super Bowl:

“Marketers might have influencers who are Swifties attend the Super Bowl on their behalf and create buzz for their brand...Super Bowl ads could also include her music in their commercials, friendship bracelets and anything Taylor related to catch the fans’ attention.”

Taylor Swift shared a moment with her All-Pro boyfriend on the football field

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship game.

Kelce embraced Taylor Swift with a kiss after helping the Chiefs punch their ticket to Super Bowl 58. The star tight end had a big game with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in their 17-10 win.

Expand Tweet

The Super Bowl is a place that Kelce knows all too well as he could win his third Lombardi Trophy next month. Swifties and NFL fans will see if Kelce and the Chiefs can win it all again in style.