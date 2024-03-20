"Baseball's version of Taylor Swift" - Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko sparks fan frenzy with NFL power couple comparison following Dodgers game

The chance to open his 2024 season in Seoul was a great opportunity for Shohei Ohtani. Not only was be able to make his debut as the player with the largest contract ever, but the pair of games offered a great chance for friends and family to come and watch.

Chief among Ohtani's guests for his Dodgers' two-game set against the Padres were his parents and his new wife. In late February, Ohtani announced that he was married, via a post on Instagram. As the newlyweds walked out in front of the gathering of press last Friday at Seoul-Incheon International Airport, it was the first glimpse the media got of Mamiko.

During the Dodgers' 5-2 win over the Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Wednesday, Mamiko, a former Japanese basketball star, was seen in the stands. Flanked by Shohei Ohtani's parents, the camera recorded a rather awkward 'fist pump' of sorts between Mamiko and Toru Ohtani, Shohei's father.

"Ohtani wife and dad powered through this really well" - Jomboy

The sighting of the 27-year-old Mamiko at the Dodgers' win over the San Diego Padres set social media ablaze. Despite having only made her debut to the press, Mamiko (nee Tanaka) is already receiving celebrity treatment.

Among the comparisons that social media users drew was that to pop superstar Taylor Swift. Swift, who is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was seen at February's Super Bowl LVIII in a similar manner to Mamiko. Despite only having a modest pro basketball career, Mamiko is already the center of the show.

Shohei Ohtani himself had an RBI single in his team's victory. The winner of the 2023 AL MVP hit a league-best 44 home runs as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. The expectations on the 29-year-old's shoulders for 2024 could not be greater.

Shohei Ohtani's superstar spotlight imparted on Mamiko

Known to be a very private person, Shohei Ohtani did not make his relationship with Mamiko public until after their wedding. Now, the wife of one of baseball's biggest names will need to adjust to the spotlight. Upon their arrival in Seoul, Ohtani said of the upcoming series with his new wife:

"I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us. But like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on. It's baseball."

While both must be no strangers to the sacrifice that comes with sports, Shohei and Mamiko seem to have embarked on their new life together that will revolve around baseball.

