Rumors are swirling between the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals about possible trade talks. Many around MLB believe these two teams are the perfect trade partners.

Seattle has some young arms that the Cardinals are looking for. Additionally, the Cardinals have some young bats that the Mariners could use to provide a spark, as their offense has been inconsistent. Both fanbases have been annoyed with their team's performances.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Sources say they have had dialogue about trade concepts at various points in the last year.



To be clear, the talks have *not* progressed. But the fit is obvious. So let's stay tuned.



Network The Mariners have young pitchers. The Cardinals have young hitters.Sources say they have had dialogue about trade concepts at various points in the last year.To be clear, the talks have *not* progressed. But the fit is obvious. So let's stay tuned. @MLB Network @MLB The Mariners have young pitchers. The Cardinals have young hitters. Sources say they have had dialogue about trade concepts at various points in the last year. To be clear, the talks have *not* progressed. But the fit is obvious. So let's stay tuned. @MLBNetwork @MLB

The two teams have talked in the past year, but nothing has come from it. The possible trade talks are speculation, but the two sides could get something done soon with the trade deadline approaching.

Both teams have underperformed this season, so it would make sense for them to shake up their rosters. St. Louis is in last place in the National League Central with a record of 31-44. Seattle is fourth in the American League West with a record of 35-37.

"Watch this space," one fan tweeted.

"Oh man here we go," another fan tweeted.

The rumors have intrigued baseball fans. Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals fans wouldn't mind seeing a move made if it made sense for both organizations.

This will be something that fans will want to monitor. Both teams have something the other one desperately needs.

Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals need to turn their seasons around ASAP

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Seattle Mariners

Nobody could have predicted the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals to start this poorly. The Cardinals were largely favored to win the National League Central in the preseason.

For St. Louis, their problems have come from their pitching staff. They hold a 4.45-team ERA which ranks them 22nd in the league. Teams like the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have a better ERA than the Cardinals.

For Seattle, their offense has struggled tremendously this season. They hold a .227 team batting average, ranking 28th in the league. Teams like the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox have a better batting average.

Neither team can keep this up and expect to turn things around. They need to shake up their rosters before they dig themselves into too deep of a hole to climb out of.

Expect some serious moves to be made surrounding both of these teams. Both fanbases will be quite aggravated if they miss the postseason with the momentum they've created over the last year.

