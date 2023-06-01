Baton Rouge Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament field was released on Monday and it also featured the Baton Rouge Regional.

The four teams in the division are the Sam Houston Bearkats, Oregon State Beavers, Tulane Green Wave and the LSU Tigers, who are the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament.

Baton Rouge Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament and live stream details

The LSU Tigers will be among the favorites to qualify for the super regionals

Here's a look at the Baton Rouge Regional schedule for this weekend. Both games on Friday will be available on ESPN+.

Friday, June 2

Game 1: LSU vs. Tulane; 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Game 2: Sam Houston vs. Oregon State; 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2; 3:00 p.m. ET.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 1 vs. Winner Game 2; 9:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday, June 4

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4; 3:00 p.m. ET.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5; 9:00 p.m. ET.

Monday, June 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6.

The premier college baseball tournament will serve fans with more action alongside the MLB.

To advance to the super regionals, a team will need a total of three wins in the double-elimination regionals. All games will take place at the Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Each team's record ahead of Baton Rouge Regional 2023 baseball

Here, we take a look at each of the four teams' record this season before the Baton Rouge Regional begins:

No.1 - Sam Houston Bearkats

Overall Record: 38-23

Conference Record: 22-8

No.2 - Oregon State Beavers

Overall Record: 39-18

Conference Record: 18-12

No. 3 - Tulane Green Wave

Overall Record: 19-20

Conference Record: 8-16

No. 4 - LSU Tigers

Overall Record: 43-15

Conference Record: 19-10

