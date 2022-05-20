"Be careful Nolan Arenado, Alonso is the toughest player in the league. He WILL hurt you" "Wasn’t even close to a boneheaded play, Arenado is just a great fielder" - New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals fans battle over Twitter after Nolan Arenado makes a diving double play

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a source of controversy throughout his team's rivalry with the New York Mets this season. In late April, he instigated a bench-clearing brawl after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez threw a fastball up and in.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was at the center of that brawl. He got pulled to the ground from behind and complained about it in a post-game interview. He said he restrained himself from retaliating, adding that he could put anyone in the hospital if he so chose. He also declared himself to be "a big strong guy." He wasn't lying.

This week, the Cardinals are squaring off against the Mets in a four-game Citi Field series. The New York Mets have taken two of the series' first three games, leaving the Cardinals hungry for a win in this afternoon's series finale. No St. Louis Cardinals player wants to split the series more than Nolan Arenado. He's going all out for the win.

Nolan Arenado makes a diving double play, Twitter battle between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals fans ensues

Here's a clip of Arenado's diving play. It came via a liner off Eduardo Escobar's bat. Pete Alonso held a large lead at third base, not thinking Arenado would make the catch. Arenado hung him out to dry by stretching out for the double play.

Confidence is a good thing — most of the time. Pete Alonso had lots of confidence, saying he could hospitalize anyone and that's he a "big strong guy." That's all well and good, but he had to know the Twitter trolls would go after him for it. This one named Sad Coach Boone mocked Alonso with a sarcastic warning for Arenado.

Sad Coach Boone @CoachBoone0 @Cardinals Be careful Nolan, Alonso is the toughest player in the league. He WILL hurt you @Cardinals Be careful Nolan, Alonso is the toughest player in the league. He WILL hurt you

This user also went after Pete Alonso, but not for his prior comments. He thinks Alonso made "bone head" baserunning play.

RangerFan @GmanisQ @mikemayer22 @Metsmerized No...he just gets caught making bone head napping off 3rd base....hes gotta become smarter. @mikemayer22 @Metsmerized No...he just gets caught making bone head napping off 3rd base....hes gotta become smarter.

This Mets fan was quick to respond in defense of his first baseman. He said Alonso can't be blamed here; Arenado is just a great fielder. Never thought we'd see a Mets fan complimenting Nolan Arenado.

This user thinks Arenado is the league's second-best third baseman. He puts Machado first. What do you think?

Jacob @jacobt242847 @TalkinBaseball_ Easily the best 3rd baseman in the game not named Manny Machado @TalkinBaseball_ Easily the best 3rd baseman in the game not named Manny Machado

This user reminded us just how crazy the Colorado Rockies were trading Arenado.

Here's a couple tweets at once. One user complimented Arenado, saying he's "good at baseball." The other called him "Soft as hell." Are they both right?

This string of tweets ends on a sad note. This St. Louis Cardinals fan thinks his team is going to lose Arenado soon. He doesn't see the Cardinals as a contender this year.

Nick @b_hockey25 @CmanBeckner @CardinaIfan @Cardinals rebuild and I know a good amount of fans agree with me. The sad reality is if Mo doesn’t make any moves at the deadline which we know he won’t Nolan Arenado will probably opt out at the end of the season. He wanted to play for a true contender. And well that’s not us. @CmanBeckner @CardinaIfan @Cardinals rebuild and I know a good amount of fans agree with me. The sad reality is if Mo doesn’t make any moves at the deadline which we know he won’t Nolan Arenado will probably opt out at the end of the season. He wanted to play for a true contender. And well that’s not us.

We're not so sure that's true. They're 20-17, good enough for second in the National League Central division. With this year's expanded playoff format, who knows what could happen if they get into the postseason.

