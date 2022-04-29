×
Create
Notifications

"I respect the decision that the league took, but obviously it's being appealed for a reason"- St. Louis Cardinals' 5-time Platinum Glove winner served with two-game suspension for 'incitement'

Nolan Arenado received a two-match ban
Nolan Arenado received a two-match ban
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 29, 2022 09:56 PM IST
News

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets got into an all-out brawl this past Wednesday. The kerfuffle ensued after Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch up near his head from New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez.

The St. Louis Cardinals felt that Arenado's ejection and suspension were unjust, given that not one Mets player faced an ejection. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol spoke about the disparity after Wednesday afternoon's game.

Marmol on López throwing high and inside with Arenado at the plate: "When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that. I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."#STLCards https://t.co/BSRWqI9AyN
"When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that. I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."

Following the incident, Major League Baseball (MLB) decided to give the star third baseman a two-game suspension. Manager Marmol spoke to the media about the Arenado suspension ruling during his press conference last night.

Oli Marmol on Brendan Donovan getting his first hit: "That's always fun. He's a good dude, he's worked hard, the boys really like him. To be able to get his first hit — everybody was really excited for him."#STLCards https://t.co/GbXMSjylXv
"I respect the decision that the league took, but obviously it's being appealed for a reason."

Marmol and the Cardinals will go through the appeals process with the Nolan Arenado suspension. The third baseman feels that the suspension is not deserved. He spoke on the issue after last night's game.

Nolan Arenado said he wasn't surprised about his two-game suspension after the incident with Mets. He elected to appeal it. #STLCards"I don't think it needs to be two games," he said. "I don't think it needs to be a suspension. Maybe a fine, I get, but not a suspension."
"I don't think it needs to be two games. I don't think it needs to be a suspension. Maybe a fine, I get, but not a suspension."

Arenado may have a point regarding the suspension given to him. While he may have started the altercation, he did not throw a single punch during the brawl. Also, not one player got injured. While the suspension is a deterrence for future incidents, one can see why the 31-year-old is upset with the ruling.

The Cardinals and Arenado will look to move past this incident as they play in a weekend series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

St. Louis Cardinals' upcoming schedule

St. Louis Cardinals are going to take on Kansas City Royals in the near future
St. Louis Cardinals are going to take on Kansas City Royals in the near future

The Cardinals continue a four-game series at home tonight against the Diamondbacks. After this series, the team will play a make-up game against the Kansas City Royals at home before traveling to their town for a two-game series.

Also Read Article Continues below

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda baseball page.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी