"I respect the decision that the league took, but obviously it's being appealed for a reason"- St. Louis Cardinals' 5-time Platinum Glove winner served with two-game suspension for 'incitement'

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets got into an all-out brawl this past Wednesday. The kerfuffle ensued after Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch up near his head from New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez.

The St. Louis Cardinals felt that Arenado's ejection and suspension were unjust, given that not one Mets player faced an ejection. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol spoke about the disparity after Wednesday afternoon's game.

#STLCards Marmol on López throwing high and inside with Arenado at the plate: "When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that. I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."



Following the incident, Major League Baseball (MLB) decided to give the star third baseman a two-game suspension. Manager Marmol spoke to the media about the Arenado suspension ruling during his press conference last night.

"I respect the decision that the league took, but obviously it's being appealed for a reason."

Marmol and the Cardinals will go through the appeals process with the Nolan Arenado suspension. The third baseman feels that the suspension is not deserved. He spoke on the issue after last night's game.

Nolan Arenado said he wasn't surprised about his two-game suspension after the incident with Mets. He elected to appeal it. #STLCards "I don't think it needs to be two games," he said. "I don't think it needs to be a suspension. Maybe a fine, I get, but not a suspension."



Arenado may have a point regarding the suspension given to him. While he may have started the altercation, he did not throw a single punch during the brawl. Also, not one player got injured. While the suspension is a deterrence for future incidents, one can see why the 31-year-old is upset with the ruling.

The Cardinals and Arenado will look to move past this incident as they play in a weekend series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

St. Louis Cardinals' upcoming schedule

St. Louis Cardinals are going to take on Kansas City Royals in the near future

The Cardinals continue a four-game series at home tonight against the Diamondbacks. After this series, the team will play a make-up game against the Kansas City Royals at home before traveling to their town for a two-game series.

