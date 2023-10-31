Best 7 jaw-dropping mansions of Rangers stars featuring in World Series 2023

The Texas Rangers stars have made extravagant purchases in the last few years. With their sights set on a World Series championship, the team’s significant financial investments in top-tier talent are paying dividends on the field. However, those hefty paychecks are also fueling investments in luxurious real estate.

Here's a list of seven jaw-dropping mansions owned by players making waves in this year's World Series.

#7 Rangers ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia’s seven-bedroom home in Keller, TX

A seven-bedroom, modern house in Keller, Texas, is what Adolis Garcia calls home. The mansion cost him $3 million and is uniquely equipped with a separate in-law wing that includes its own kitchen and living room. He financed this new purchase by selling his former Florida residence.

Top right: Adolis Garcia's lavish house in Keller, Bottom right: Corey Seager's home in Tennessee (Source: Realtor.com)

#6 Star slugger Corey Seager's Brentwood estate in Tennessee

Corey Seager's Texas residences have not yet been disclosed. But if his $4.95 million mansion in Brentwood, TN, is anything to go by, the Texas home will certainly be luxurious.

The Tennessee residence has an open floor plan with a two-story study and sits within the lush Cartwright Close community. It also has an expansive outdoor area, which makes it perfect for summer gatherings.

#5 Ace Jon Gray's Scottsdale retreat in Arizona

Rangers ace Jon Gray's current residence in Texas is not known, but his home in Arizona has been listed for sale at $1,049,900.

His Arizona home is the epitome of desert chic. The four-bedroom home is lavishly decorated and lies just a couple of miles from the Rockies training facility. While it's up for sale, its luxury features suggest that Gray might be planning to upgrade.

Top right: Marcus Semien's custom residence; Bottom right: Jon Gray's retreat in Arizona (Source: Realtor.com)

#4 Marcus Semien's custom mansion in Westlake, TX

Located in the gated community of Quail Hollow, Marcus Semien's 7,848-square-foot mansion exudes opulence. It's among just 96 properties in the luxury community.

The property sprawls over 1.2 acres and was crafted by esteemed builders Lorant & Elliott.

#3 Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi’s suburban home in Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, Texas, is home to Nathan Eovaldi's 4,000-square-foot house, complete with a media room and game room. Given his roots, the home feels like a true Texan sanctuary. The home was purchased for an undisclosed amount in 2014.

Top right: Nathan Eovaldi's home in Friendswood, Bottom right: Jordan Montgomery's South Carolina residence (Source: Realtor.com)

#2 Jordan Montgomery's home in South Carolina

The South Carolina native Jordan Montgomery owns a historic three-bedroom home in downtown Charleston, which he bought in 2020 for $585,000. The property was built in 1852.

It will be interesting to see if Montgomery purchases a property in Texas if the Rangers retain his services.

#1 Max Scherzer's Vaquero Club mansion in Westlake, TX

In Westlake's Vaquero Club, Max Scherzer's mansion sits less than a mile from fellow Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom’s property.

Max Scherzer's mansion in Westlake (Source: Realtor.com)

The home, listed for $6.35 million, offers state-of-the-art amenities. Scherzer acquired the property in late August, complementing his existing collection of a stunning Virginia mansion and another residence in Florida.

This concludes our list of the top seven mansions of Rangers stars featured in the 2023 World Series. Texas leads the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 after winning Game 3 3-1 on Monday.