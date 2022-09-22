"Best ambassador for the game imaginable" "Good stuff such a baseball treasure" - MLB fans thrilled to see injured Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto take in a game from the stands and entertain fans

Joey Votto surprised Cincinnati Reds fans today by spending the day with them as he made his way through the ballpark. Fans all around the stadium got to meet and take selfies with the star. On top of Joey Votto's sighting, fans were treated to a 5-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Joey Votto (out for the season) is walking around the stands at the This is so awesome.Joey Votto (out for the season) is walking around the stands at the @Reds game. He’s hanging with fans, taking selfies, signing autographs, and sitting with kids to watch with them. This is so awesome. Joey Votto (out for the season) is walking around the stands at the @Reds game. He’s hanging with fans, taking selfies, signing autographs, and sitting with kids to watch with them. https://t.co/vhSjg40wyB

Joey Votto is a player who understands how to grow the game. He understands by going out and interacting with the fans, they feel much closer to the team. He's just a fun-loving guy who loves what he does and loves the game of baseball.

Votto ended his season August 19th, as the slugger underwent surgery on his rotator cuff. Since his surgery, Votto has made a couple of appearances in the broadcast booth to help call the Reds games. He may have a job in the booth after he decides to retire.

@Reds | @BarryLarkin | @johnsadak There's so much to love about the game baseball, from the different ballparks and climates, to blue skies and green grass and cool caps, and most of all, @JoeyVotto RETURNING to the TV booth TONIGHT There's so much to love about the game baseball, from the different ballparks and climates, to blue skies and green grass and cool caps, and most of all, @JoeyVotto RETURNING to the TV booth TONIGHT‼️@Reds | @BarryLarkin | @johnsadak https://t.co/PZgBbkydbB

You can see in the way that he talks that he loves the game of baseball. This is somebody that the league needs to promote heavier to increase the growth of the sport.

No other players are doing things like this, which is truly amazing. He made many kids' days by simply giving them a high-five. The Cincinnati Reds truly have a national treasure within their organization.

Astrosbaseballislife @Astros4me @BenVerlander @Reds Joey Votto is a treasure that baseball fans don't deserve. @BenVerlander @Reds Joey Votto is a treasure that baseball fans don't deserve.

Joey Votto has spent his entire 16-year MLB career with the Reds. In those 16 years, he has been named to six All-Star games. He has also won the NL Hank Aaron Award (2010), NL MVP (2010), and the Golden Glove Award (2011). He's a well-decorated MLB veteran who can still play at an elite level.

10 years ago today, Joey Votto was named NL MVP. He hit .324 with 37 homers and 113 RBI and led the league in OBP (.424), SLG (.600), and OPS (1.024). 10 years ago today, Joey Votto was named NL MVP. He hit .324 with 37 homers and 113 RBI and led the league in OBP (.424), SLG (.600), and OPS (1.024). 🇨🇦10 years ago today, Joey Votto was named NL MVP. He hit .324 with 37 homers and 113 RBI and led the league in OBP (.424), SLG (.600), and OPS (1.024). 💪 https://t.co/nj0G3W7rrs

Before ending his season due to surgery, he was hitting .205 with 11 home runs. There is no doubt that his shoulder has been bothering him for much of the season. These are not numbers Votto is used to putting up. Last season, he hit .266 with a whopping 36 home runs, one shy of his career-best.

A healthy Joey Votto is crucial for the Cincinnati Reds success next season

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto is entering the final year of his guaranteed contract with an option for the 2024 season. The Reds are hoping that Votto can return next year fully healthy and get back to his slugging ways. They'll need his bat in the lineup if they want a chance at competing in the National League Central.

