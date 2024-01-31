"Best birthday present I could have ever asked for" - Cincinnati Reds CF Jake Fraley's wife shares heartwarming news of daughter's leukemia remission

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley and his wife, Angelica, shared heartwarming news about their daughter, Avery, who was diagnosed with leukemia.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Angelica shared that there was no leukemia detected in Avery's latest bone marrow. In the next few months, they will continue with frontline chemo and ask fans for their support and prayers.

"The face of a girl in REMISSION. The best birthday present I could have everrrrrr asked for. There was no leukemia detected in her latest bone marrow. We still have a few months of frontline chemo and continue to ask y’all pray she gets through that’s quick and easy!🙏🏻 GOD IS GOOD!" she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in December, Angelica shared her daughter's diagnosis and asked for support from fans:

"Recently we found ourselves stepping into a tough season we never saw coming. Our daughter was diagnosed with leukemia and will get right through it in Jesus name.

"She’s doing well, and we are so blessed to have the best support system and team of doctors surrounding our family," she added.

More about Jake Fraley's personal life

Born on May 25, 1995, Jake Fraley was raised by a Christian family in Frederick, Maryland. He has one older sister, Lauren, two younger brothers, Andrew and Brandon, and two younger sisters, Hallie and Megan Myers.

Fraley and Angelica Caceres married on Oct. 21, 2016, in Miami, Florida. The couple is parents to two children, a daughter, Avery and a son, Jayce.

Jake's younger brother, Brandon, also played baseball and attended Caravel Academy, like Jake. The outfielder batted .536 as a junior and .492 as a senior. In his senior year, Brandon was named to the Louisville Slugger All-American first team as well as the All-State first team.

Jake Fraley played college baseball for the LSU Tigers. He batted .372 as a rookie in 2014, earning the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's rookie all-American award.

Following his freshman and sophomore seasons, he played collegiate summer baseball with the Cape Cod Baseball League's Chatham Anglers. He was picked 77th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016 MLB draft.

