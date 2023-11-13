"Best days of our lives" - Former World Series champ Trey Mancini and wife Sara encounter majestic lions during thrilling African jungle safari

World Series champion Trey Mancini and his wife Sara Perlman were recently spotted on an adventurous trip in the jungles of Africa.

As seen in Perlman's Instagram stories (videos and photos), the couple were on a jungle safari, where they spotted majestic lions among other animals like tigers and elephants.

She captaioned one of the stories:

"Best days of our lives."

Here are some other pictures and videos from Mancini and Perlman's South Africa vacation.

"First stop - Cape Town 🇿🇦 Table mountain, Simon’s town 🐧, Cape of Good Hope"

Mancini, is not just an incredible athlete but also a brave warrior with an optimistic mindset. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, which forced him to miss the season. After undergoing surgery and six months of chemotherapy, he returned to the Orioles in 2021.

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlaman's love story

2021 was a happy year for Mancini because he became engaged to Sara Perlman. The couple, who had been dating for a few years, tied the knot in a small ceremony on December 12, 2022.

"12.10.22. The best day of our lives ♥️ The best year of our lives!"

The couple first got together when Perlman was a sports writer for MASN, who covered the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals in 2017 and got a chance to interview the baseball player.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Mancini in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB draft. They then promoted Mancini to the major leagues on September 18, 2016. Mancini was traded by the Orioles to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team trade on August 1, 2022.