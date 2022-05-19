Best MLB DFS Players to target: Max Scherzer, Josh Donaldson, Frank Schwindel, Yasmani Grandal - May 18th | 2022 MLB Season

With a 6:40 p.m. main slate for FanDuel and a 7:05 p.m. slate for DraftKings, let's look at the best players to target for MLB DFS this Wednesday, May 18.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Max Scherzer, Pitcher, New York Mets, (DraftKings $10.6k, Fanduel $10.4k)

Scherzer has been excellent so far with his new club, and there's no reason to believe that he'll slow down anytime soon. His 2.66 ERA and 0.91 WHIP are both top-10 marks in the National League, and in his last three starts (including two in 2021) against St. Louis, he's been dominant. He hasn't allowed a run over these three starts, spanning 21 innings, while recording 32 punchouts.

"(fire icon) Max Scherzer (fire icon)" - @ New York Mets

Look for the Mets' righty to have another strong start Wednesday.

Josh Donaldson, 3B, New York Yankees (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $3.2k)

Donaldson got off to a slow start in pinstripes, but it appears that he's turned a corner. In this series and the Yankees' previous series, Donaldson is hitting .360 with two home runs and two doubles. Against Jordan Lyles and his 1.51 WHIP, New York's third baseman should stay hot right in the middle of the Bombers' lineup.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Gerrit Cole, Pitcher, New York Yankees (DraftKings $9.9k, FanDuel $10.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Frank Schwindel, 1B/OF, Chicago Cubs (DraftKings $2.7k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Frank Schwindel is projected to bat sixth in the Cubs' order, and he's been swinging a hot bat of late. He's five for his last 13, and he'll be going against Will Crowe and a weak Pirates pitching staff.

Cubs Highlights @Cubs_Highlights Frank Schwindel rips a ground-rule double into left field to score Seiya Suzuki and make it 4-0 Cubs in the 4th inning Frank Schwindel rips a ground-rule double into left field to score Seiya Suzuki and make it 4-0 Cubs in the 4th inning https://t.co/OhcYzMMzHZ

"Frank Schwindel rips a ground-rule double into left field to score Seiya Suzuki and make it 4-0 Cubs in the 4th inning" - Cubs Highlights tweeted

Chicago has scored 16 runs in the first two games of this series, and at hitter-friendly Wrigley Field, Schwindel should be able to build off of his two-hit performance from Tuesday.

Yasmani Grandal, C, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Grandal is hitting just .170 on the year, but at such a low salary, he should be strongly considered today. Zack Greinke is the Royals starter, but he hasn't lasted past six innings this year. This means the Kansas City bullpen will have to come into play, and they sit near the bottom of most pitching categories. As the expected fifth hitter, Grandal should see plenty of opportunities to drive in runs, and he's always been known to have a good eye to help him get on base.

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Seiya Suzuki, OF, Chicago Cubs (DraftKings $4.4k, Fanduel $3.1k)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt