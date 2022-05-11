Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Athletics, Astros, Twins, Rays, Angels - May 11th | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 games in action today, let's go through the best teams and totals to target for your parlays.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

MLB Leg 1: Oakland Athletics ML vs. Detroit Tigers (+108)

The Athletics and Tigers will play their fourth straight game against each other Wednesday. Oakland has taken two of the first three, so they'll be looking to win their first series since they played Baltimore back in late April. They'll tab rookie Zach Logue to make just his second start of his MLB career. He's likely being used as an opener, and the bullpen will pitch the majority of the game.

The A's bullpen ranks in the top 10 in the majors in ERA and WHIP, so the light-hitting Tigers will have their work cut out for them. Detroit has managed to plate just seven runs in the first three games of the series, and on the year, they're the second-lowest scoring team in the entire league. The Tigers will send lefty Joey Wentz, who has a 4.12 ERA in the minors, to make his major league debut against Oakland.

"TONY KEMP. SENSATIONAL." - @ Oakland A's

The A's have fared much better on the road this year, and they should take Wednesday's game to claim the series victory.

MLB Leg 2: Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Under 8.5 Runs (-110)

The Twins will host the Astros a day after they were no-hit by Justin Verlander for 7 1/3 innings. Minnesota has been awful offensively of late, averaging 2.3 runs in their previous six contests. Opposing Astros starter Jose Urquidy has been up and down this year, but he dominated last time out, throwing six shutout innings in a 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

For the Twins, Chris Archer gets the nod, sporting a 3.26 ERA. Archer hasn't lasted long in most of his starts this year, averaging around four innings per start. The Twins bullpen has been excellent, carrying a 2.91 ERA entering Wednesday so expect both of these teams to take part in a low-scoring affair once again.

MLB Leg 3: Los Angeles Angels Team Total Over 3.5 Runs vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-110)

The Angels go for the sweep Wednesday against the Rays, where they've obliterated Tampa Bay's pitching so far in the series. They won 12-0 Tuesday night behind Reid Detmers' no-hitter and four long balls. Even right-handed hitter Anthony Rendon hit a homer, batting lefty to add to the massacre. On Monday, they scored 11 runs, so they'll look to keep their bats hot facing lefty Shane McClanahan. The Halos have been clicking all year offensively as they're the MLB leaders in runs scored by a 14-run margin.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Rendon bats left-handed for the first time in his career and he hits a home run! Anthony Rendon bats left-handed for the first time in his career and he hits a home run! https://t.co/pXcE8GhrVW

The Angels are also leading in OPS and near the top in batting average and hits, so expect them to plate at least four in the series finale.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt