Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Brewers, Padres, Mariners - April 19th | 2022 MLB Season

With a full set of MLB games this Tuesday, April 19, there are plenty of parlay bets to consider to make for a good payday.

MLB Team Parlay Picks

Parlay Pick #1: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-132) vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Brewers will start the 2021 National League Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes, who has had plenty of success against the Pirates in his career to the tune of a 4-0 record with a 2.82 ERA.

Reviewing the Brew @ReviewngTheBrew Prophecy fulfilled.



Corbin Burnes receives his NL Cy Young award Prophecy fulfilled.Corbin Burnes receives his NL Cy Young award https://t.co/ROadvjf4Vg

"Prophecy fulfilled. Corbin Burnes receives NL Cy Young award." - @ Reviewing the Brew

The Pirates J.T. Brubaker had a dismal 5.36 ERA a season ago, and he'll have his hands full with a talented Brewers lineup that has scored six runs in each of the last two MLB games.

Parlay Pick #2: San Diego Padres ML (-215) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. It won't get any easier Tuesday when they'll have to face the Padres Joe Musgrove, who finished eighth in ERA last season. They'll be starting lefty Reiver Sammartin, who has made just four career MLB starts and has given up five runs over 7 1/3 innings this year. The Reds will need a strong performance from their rookie pitcher, but it might not make much of a difference with their recent offensive ineptitude. The Reds offense ranks 25th in runs scored and 29th in total hits this year while ranking dead last in OPS at just .541.

Parlay Pick #3: Seattle Mariners ML (-146) vs. the Texas Rangers

On Tuesday, the Mariners will have reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on the hill when they face the Texas Rangers at home. Ray had a career year in 2021 and will look to replicate that success again this MLB campaign. Ray was hit hard by the White Sox deep lineup last time out after he dominated the Twins at Target Field in his first start of the year. Against Minnesota, he pitched seven innings and gave up just three hits and one run, while earning the victory.

The Rangers have started 2-7, and their record can be attributed to a team ERA of 6.19, the worst mark in the majors. Their offense has actually been one of the best around so far, averaging 5.44 runs per game, which ranks third in the MLB. The pitching staff has been awful and hasn't been able to find any consistency thus far. Texas will start Jon Gray, who gave up three runs in four innings in his first start of the year, but even if Gray can put together a decent performance, the Rangers bullpen also ranks last in ERA.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners 5 K day for Robbie Ray 5 K day for Robbie Ray 😎 https://t.co/hYSiS0yAnv

The Mariners should extend the Texas losing streak to four Tuesday night.

Parlay: Brewers -1.5/ Padres ML/ Mariners ML +333

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt