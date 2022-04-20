Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Padres, Athletics, Mariners - April 20th | 2022 MLB Season

Sixteen MLB games and it's a beautiful Wednesday for baseball. Let's examine the best teams to target today, April 20.

Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today, April 20

Parlay Pick #1: San Diego Padres ML (-205) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak in which they're averaging a paltry 2.3 runs per contest. They've been shut down by the Padres pitching staff through the first two games of the series, and there isn't much hope their fortunes will change Wednesday. The Reds offense, which is hitting just .178 on the year, will face young lefty Mackenzie Gore, who pitched well in his major league debut last Friday. The 23-year-old threw just 73 pitches over 5 1/3 innings in his first start before handing the ball over to a bullpen that ranked third in the MLB National League for ERA in 2021.

Farm To Fame @FarmToFame_ Strong MLB debut for Padres No. 4 prospect, MacKenzie Gore!



Gore will try to earn his first major league victory facing off against opposing pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez, and the Padres will try to earn their fourth straight victory.

Parlay Pick #2: Oakland Athletics ML (-126) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Lyles gets the start for the Orioles on Wednesday against the Athletics. Lyles hasn't been that good this year, surrendering 13 hits and five walks over 10 1/3 innings. The Athletics lead the majors in total runs, and they'll have a good opportunity to add to that tally against Lyles. Daulton Jeffries is on the mound for the A's, making just his fifth big league start of his career. Jeffries has given up just two runs in 9 1/3 innings this year. The Orioles have only scored one run in each of the first two games of this series. Baltimore doesn't have a deep lineup, and they'll struggle to put up runs this MLB season consistently. Their pitching staff has been surprisingly excellent this year, currently holding a 2.81 ERA. However, it'll be difficult to sustain this mark over a longer period of time. A weak-hitting Orioles team on the road paired with the fact that Lyles gave up a league-worst 38 home runs last year will make it difficult for Baltimore to avoid losing their third straight MLB game Wednesday.

Parlay Pick #3: Seattle Mariners ML (-126) vs. the Texas Rangers

The Rangers enter Wednesday losers of four straight games and six of their last seven. They'll send out righty Dane Dunning to try and right the ship against Seattle's Logan Gilbert. Dunning labored his last start, throwing 86 pitches in just 3 2/3 innings. Dunning has had control issues throughout his career. The MLB Mariners are a relatively patient team that has several hitters with above-average walk rates. On the other side, Gilbert has been excellent this year, giving up just one earned run in 10 innings. The former first-round MLB pick will go for his second win of 2022, and he'll have the luxury of handing the ball over to a strong bullpen. The Mariners should take care of business and win their third straight Wednesday night.

Parlay: Padres ML/Athletics ML/Mariners ML +337

