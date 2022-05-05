Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Phillies, Twins, White Sox - May 4 | 2022 MLB Season

Seventeen MLB games means plenty of opportunities to create winning parlays today. Let's go through a three-game parlay targeting the best teams and total run lines to bet on this Wednesday, May 4.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

MLB Leg 1: Philadelphia Phillies ML vs. Texas Rangers (-165)

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies after his club dropped the first game of the series 6-3 against the Rangers. Wheeler hasn't been able to carry over his 2021 success into this year's campaign. However, he'll have a chance to build on the dominance he displayed in his previous start. Last time out, he tossed six scoreless innings and added seven strikeouts against a good-hitting Rockies lineup. Last year he pitched to a 2.59 FIP and 1.00 WHIP in a league-leading 213 and 1/3 frames. Wheeler remains one of the premier pitchers in the NL despite his early-season struggles.

Martin Perez takes the hill for the Rangers, and he has yet to win a game this year. The Rangers' bullpen has the third-worst WHIP in the AL. The pitching staff as a whole will have to face a formidable Phillies lineup that ranks third in runs and fourth in OPS. Expect Philadelphia to end the Rangers' three-game winning streak on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies Zack was wheelin' and dealin' yesterday Zack was wheelin' and dealin' yesterday https://t.co/B4SRvldVOj

"Zack was wheelin' and dealin' yesterday" - @Phillies

MLB Leg 2: Minnesota Twins First 5 Innings Over 1.5 Team Total Runs vs. Baltimore Orioles (-145)

The Twins are one of the best teams in the MLB so far. They'll go for the series win Wednesday after winning the first two in Baltimore. Tuesday's 7-2 victory pushed the Twins' win streak to four. They've won 11 of their last 12 now. Over the previous four games, Minnesota averaged 6.8 runs and will face rookie Kyle Bradish Wednesday. Look for the Twins' bats to stay hot early as they should be able to plate two runners through the first five innings.

"Ryan Jeffers did NOT treat that baseball politely." - Bally Sports North

MLB Leg 3: Chicago White Sox ML vs. Chicago Cubs (-145)

In this cross-town rivalry, Lucas Giolito will get the call in the second game of the series. Giolito is one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and he's posted a 2.57 ERA so far through three starts. The 27-year-old is still seeking his first victory of 2022. He gets to face a slumping Cubs team that's just 1-6 in their last seven contests at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will trot out Kyle Hendricks, who got rocked his last start, surrendering six runs before getting yanked in the fifth inning. With ace Lucas Giolito on the hill, The White Sox should win their third straight against their North Side rivals.

Parlay: Phillies ML vs. Rangers/ Twins F5 Team Total Over 1.5 vs. Orioles/ White Sox ML vs. Cubs (+358)

Edited by Jason Birkelbach