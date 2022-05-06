Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Twins, Astros, Mariners, Rays - May 4th | 2022 MLB Season

With 10 MLB games in action this Thursday, May 5, let's examine the best possible parlays for big payouts!

MLB Parlay #1

Leg 1: Minnesota Twins -1.5 vs. Baltimore Orioles (+105)

The Twins got clobbered 9-4 Wednesday against the Orioles, but they will try to take three of four from Baltimore Thursday in the series finale. Chris Archer gets the ball for the surging Twins, who've gone 11-2 over their last 13. Archer has pitched to a 2.93 ERA this year, but he's yet to pitch more than 4 1/3 innings thus far. The Minnesota bullpen behind him has been above average this season, and they'll be relied on to shut down Baltimore's bats. Even though the O's scored nine runs Wednesday, they're still the fifth lowest-scoring team in the MLB. They've also dropped seven of their last 10 and have a record of 2-6 following a win.

Leg 2: Houston Astros -1.5 vs. Detroit Tigers (+125)

The Astros are fresh off a three-game sweep of the Mariners, and now they'll welcome the 8-15 Tigers to town. Astros' hurler Jose Urquidy has struggled this year, currently holding a 5.95 ERA, but if he falters, the Astros have the bullpen with the third-best ERA in the American League to back him up. The Tigers have lost eight of their last 10, and they lost starter Tarik Skubal's last outing 7-1. Detroit's lineup this year has failed to find any consistency. They currently rank 29th in runs scored in the MLB.

"Midweek sweep." - @astros

The Astros' lineup has been mediocre all season, but their pitching has been excellent and should continue to dominate against a weak-hitting Tigers team.

MLB Parlay: Twins -1.5/ Astros -1.5 (+361)

MLB Parlay #2: Pound the Over

Leg 1: Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Over 8.5 Runs (-110)

The Twins and Orioles combined for 13 runs Wednesday. In Minnesota's last five games overall, the over has been hit four times. Neither team has a strong bullpen, and both starting pitchers, Archer and Watkins, haven't gone too deep in their previous starts. Look for these teams to hit the over for the third consecutive game in this series in the finale.

Leg 2: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Over 7 Runs (+100)

The Rays and Mariners start their weekend series on Thursday, and both teams have been trending in opposite directions. Tampa Bay is coming off of a sweep against Oakland, while Seattle just got swept by Houston. For the Rays, they'll tab lefty Shane McClanahan, carrying a 3.00 ERA, while the Mariners have former Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray and his 4.15 ERA toeing the slab. Even though these are two solid starters and two good pitching teams overall, the total is pretty low at just seven runs. Also, in six of the nine games Seattle has played at home in 2022, the total has gone over. The Rays bats have come alive lately. It's resulted in the total go over in four of their last five. Look for more than seven to be plated Thursday night.

"The bats are awake! ...we're gonna need more coffee" - @RaysBaseball

MLB Parlay #2: Twins vs. Orioles Over 8.5 Runs/ Rays vs. Mariners Over 7 Runs (+281)

