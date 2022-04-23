"Ozzie Smith with the glove, Barry Bonds with the bat" - Boston Red Sox shortstop compares Tampa Bay Rays youngster Wander Franco to MLB legends

The Boston Red Sox (7-7) traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida, to face division foe Tampa Bay Rays (7-7). The game went down to the last out as the Red Sox were able to hang on and win by a score of 4-3.

Michael Wacha got the win for the Boston Red Sox against his former team. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts went three for four with two runs, while slugging third baseman Rafael Devers belted a towering home run down the right field line.

While the Tampa Bay Rays did not end up with the victory, young phenom Wander Franco had a huge game both at the plate and in the field. Franco went two for five with two home runs. Franco's batting average now sits at .393 for the season.

Xander Bogaerts spoke after the game and had nothing but praise for the young Rays shortstop.

Ian Browne @IanMBrowne "Ozzie Smith with the glove, Barry Bonds with the bat." -- Xander Bogaerts, giving his synopsis of Wander Franco. "Ozzie Smith with the glove, Barry Bonds with the bat." -- Xander Bogaerts, giving his synopsis of Wander Franco.

""Ozzie Smith with the glove, Barry Bonds with the bat.'-- Xander Bogaerts, giving his synopsis of Wander Franco" - @ Ian Browne

It seems that both Wander Franco and Xander Bogaerts have mutual respect for one another's game. It is always cool to see competitors in professional sports give each other compliments from time to time. Bogaerts and Franco will be facing one another for many years to come as the two are among the best young shortstops in the game.

"Home run No. 2 this season for Wander Franco." - @ The Athletic MLB

Wander Franco showed off his power in last night's game, belting two home runs to right field at Tropicana Field.

"Wander....Again....." - @ Starting 9

Wander Franco's night at the plate was stellar, but his play with the glove was equally impressive. Watch Franco track down a fly ball in shallow left field.

"Wander Franco is putting on a SHOW." - @ MLB

This has got to be one of the best plays so far this year. Franco truly shows off how he is one of the most gifted talents in all of baseball. The praise from Bogaerts shows just how talented the young Rays shortstop is.

Boston Red Sox looking to build off series opening win

The Red Sox got the win to open the three-game series and move back to .500 on the season. Michael Wacha went five innings, allowing two earned runs. Wacha's ERA currently sits at an impressive 1.88 on the season.

Rafael Devers hit a towering home run in the top of the third inning.

"Rafael Devers absolutely rakes." - @ Red Sox

The Red Sox will look to take game two of the series today at 6:10 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and MLB.tv.

