Best MLB Parlays Bets & Picks for today: Diamondbacks, Angels, Rangers, Giants - May 10th | 2022 MLB Season

All 30 MLB teams are in action today, and we're here to take you through the best teams and bets to consider for all your parlays.

MLB Parlay #1: Low-Scoring Pitcher's Duels

Leg 1: Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Under 8.5 Runs (-120)

Both of these clubs lost their previous series, so they'll be looking to change their fortunes on Tuesday. The Royals have lost their last three series, with their last series win coming against the White Sox at the end of April. For the 9-17 Kansas City Royals, their struggles can be attributed to their offense, one that ranks third-worst in the MLB in OPS and second-worst in runs scored. Up and down the lineup, their hitters have massively underperformed, and today they'll be facing lefty Martin Perez and his 2.25 ERA.

In Perez's last three starts, he's surrendered just one run in 20 innings. He should build on this success Tuesday against a team that's 1-5 against lefties and one of the worst hitting teams in the entire league. The Rangers lineup, on the other side, only mustered five runs in their three-game series against the Yankees, and they'll be taking their cuts against Brad Keller and his 1.74 ERA. With two excellent starters on the hill, look for the total to go under for the fifth time in the last six for the Rangers.

"Martín Magic" - Texas Rangers

Leg 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Under 8.5 Runs (-112)

This should be another pitcher's duel between Arizona's Madison Bumgarner and the Marlins' Jesus Luzardo. Both of these teams have had the total go under in four of their last five games. With two dominant pitchers squaring off, expect that trend to continue. Bumgarner was ejected in the first inning of his last start, but on the season, he holds a minuscule 1.50 ERA. He hasn't allowed more than one run this season in any start, and he's gone five innings four separate times. Against a Marlins team that ranks in the bottom half in most categories, he has a good chance of extending his success. Jesus Luzardo comes in with a 3.08 ERA against a Diamondbacks lineup that's 24th in total runs. In his five starts, the over has been hit just once, so expect a low-scoring contest Tuesday.

MLB Parlay #1: Rangers vs. Royals Under 8.5 Runs/ Arizona vs. Miami Under 8.5 Runs (+247)

MLB Parlay #2: For these matchups, pound the Over

Leg 1: Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Over 8.5 Runs (-104)

Monday's contest finished 11-3 in favor of the Angels, and the clubs used seven relievers combined. The Angels score the most runs in the MLB, and even against a reliable starter like the Rays' Corey Kluber, look for them to stay hot offensively. Los Angeles has had the total go over in five of six, and they'll tab lefty Reid Detmers on Tuesday. The Rays have a lineup that performs better against lefties, and with Detmers' 5.20 ERA, they have a good chance of putting some runs on the board Tuesday. Look for the second game of this series to go over like it did on Monday.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels THE FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM FOR SHOHEI OHTANI! THE FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM FOR SHOHEI OHTANI! https://t.co/hdg16Co54L

"THE FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM FOR SHOHEI OHTANI!" - @ Los Angeles Angels

Leg 2: Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Over 7 Runs (-124)

On Monday, these clubs combined for 13 runs. With the starters they have going today, there's a good chance Tuesday's game will be high scoring too. Antonio Senzatela gets the nod for Colorado, and even though he has a respectable 3.75 ERA, the total has gone over in all five of his starts in 2022. Alex Wood, on the other side, has struggled in his last two starts, allowing eight earned runs in just 10 1/3 frames. Expect these two teams that rank in the top 10 in runs scored to have a slugfest on Tuesday.

MLB Parlay #2: Rays vs. Angels Over 8.5 Runs/ Rockies vs. Giants Over 7 Runs (+254)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt