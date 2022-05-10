Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Mookie Betts, Freddy Peralta - May 10th | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team playing this Tuesday, May 10, let's look at the array of player props to choose from.

MLB Player Prop #1: Mookie Betts Over 0.5 Singles (-115)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 6:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

The Dodgers surprisingly scored just one run in Monday's defeat by the Pirates. This is surely an anomaly, as Los Angeles had scored six or more runs in four straight games prior to Monday. They're also sixth in the majors in runs and should be able to bounce back offensively on Tuesday. Mookie Betts has been great so far in May, as he's currently slugging .586 this month. He's also riding a ten-game hitting streak dating back to April. As the Dodgers' leadoff hitter, he'll have plenty of opportunities to get a base hit, and he'll be facing a poor Pirates pitching staff.

The Pirates bullpen has the sixth-worst ERA in the MLB, and with starter Bryse Wilson on the hill, the bullpen will likely be asked to record a lot of outs Tuesday. Wilson is averaging under four innings pitched per start this year, so Mookie will likely see two to three at-bats off of Pittsburgh's weak bullpen arms.

MLB Player Prop #2: Freddy Peralta Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-133)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the second game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds. He faced this team just last week, where he struck out seven hitters over five innings. He managed to face 23 batters as he threw a season-high 98 pitches in his club's 18-4 blowout win. Look for Peralta, who K's 29.7% of hitters he's faced this year, to match his previous outing's success. The Reds strike out 26.5% of the time, the second-highest rate in the MLB.

The 2021 National League All-Star punched out seven or more hitters in 18 of his 28 starts last year, although this year, he's done it just twice out of his five 2022 starts. This is a very favorable matchup for Peralta as he looks to shake off his slow start to the campaign.

