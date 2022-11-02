Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper picked up right where he left off in playoff home games, starting the game with a massive home run. The pitch was absolutely demolished off the bat and sailed deep into the bleachers. This hit gave the Phillies an early two-run lead over the vaunted Houston Astros.

Game three of the World Series is critically important for both teams, and the Phillies struck first. This is how their entire playoff run has gone in 2022, good on the road, and dominant in home games. If this trend continues the way that Phillies fans hope it will, this series might not need to leave Philadelphia.

Fox Sports posted a clip of the incredible home run that left fans stunned on Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Alright let's see what Harper does in his first World Series at bat in Philly and-OH MY WORD THAT BALL IS DESTROYED!!! Alright let's see what Harper does in his first World Series at bat in Philly and-OH MY WORD THAT BALL IS DESTROYED!!! https://t.co/NyDrFiopUR

Bryce Harper has been the perfect leader for the Philadelphia Phillies through both his play and leadership. His energy is infectious and he always puts his team in a position to win. Being able to do so early on in the game makes the rest of the game an uphill battle for the Houston Astros.

Game-winning HR vs. Padres in NLCS Game 5

The playoff atmosphere in Philadelphia is absolutely electric. The building was practically shaking as Harper's home run ball touched down in the stands. This is a city and fanbase desperate for a championship. Having fan support like this can go a long way to motivating a team and intimidating the opposition.

Game three of the World Series was delayed by a day because of the rain, but Bryce Harper instantly made the wait worth it. He has been on an incredible postseason run and it is becoming increasingly difficult to bet against him. He is clearly proving that he is the best player in this series that is loaded with superstar talent.

Harper gave the Philadelphia Phillies the early lead over the Astros, and is living up to all the high expectations set out for him.

Bryce Harper needs to maintain this level of excellence for the Philadelphia Phillies to defeat the Houston Astros

It seems absurd to expect a player to maintain this insane pace, but Harper has proven capable thus far. He is hitting a ridiculous batting average of .404 over his 14 playoff games. This is an incredible feat, especially when considering the talent of his opponents.

If Bryce Harper keeps playing like this, it will go down as one of the best playoff performances in MLB history. It could even end with Harper raising the World Series trophy over his head at the end of the series.

