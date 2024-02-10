“Better get your leotard ready” - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne entertains fan's query, invites for gymnastics challenge

Despite her young age, Olivia Dunne commands a social media following that rivals some of the biggest names on the planet. With over 12.7 million followers on TikTok, the LSU gymnast is adored by a great many.

Such was the case in a comment on one of Dunne's newest TikTok uploads. Beneath a video in which Dunne lip-synced and danced, one of the commentators reached out to the 21-year-old personally, asking if Olivia would reply to her comment.

In response to a fan who claimed that she would be "starting gymnastics" if Dunne replied, the varsity gymnast said:

"Better get your leotard ready."

A native of New Jersey, Dunne grew up watching the New York Yankees. She has, however, swapped the cold New Jersey winters for warmer Louisiana climes.

Fan claims she will start gymnastics if Dunne replied to her comment

After posting videos of her routines on social media in 2020, Dunne benefitted greatly from a 2021 NCAA rule change. Known as the "NIL Rule," connotating "name, image, and likeness," the shift in policy allowed amateur athletes to gain income from their personas.

Since then, Olivia Dunne has earned a fortune from sponsored content and was even paid $500,000 in 2023 for a single social media post. This past summer, Dunne made her relationship with Paul Skenes public. Skenes is a former LSU pitcher and was the Pittsburgh Pirates' first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

"Olivia Dunne is dating 2023 #1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes" - Daily Loud

On account of her fame, Dunne's everyday life has changed significantly. The young starlet has claimed that she no longer attends in-person classes at LSU, and requires a full-time security detail.

Olivia Dunne's followers will take the next step with her

Set to graduate from Louisiana State University with a degree in Communications this spring, a world of potential remains open for Dunne's next steps. The decorated athlete has already spoken about the possibility of turning her brand into a business. Thankfully, Dunne will be able to draw on a massive pre-existing base of support.

As for Skenes, 2024 will also be a big season. Expected to possibly make the Pirates' roster, both Dunne and Skenes have a lot to look forward to as they grow up. Unlike most of us, though, they will have tens of millions along for the ride with them.

