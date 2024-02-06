“What can’t Livvy do?” - Olivia Dunne amazes fans with her own twist to Kim Kardashian's viral trend

Olivia Dunne is a social media star and when taking a break from gymnastics, is very active on Instagram and TikTok. Dunne recently took to IG to join the Kim Kardashian "Cribs" trend but with a twist. Here, she mimed Kardashian's appearance on the hit show back in 2007 and took her fans on a tour of the LSU Tigers' facilities.

Dunne captioned the post:

"Hey I’m Livvy & welcome to my crib:) #lsu #gymnastics #tumbling"

Fans were quick to light up the comments:

Fans react to Dunne's version of Kim Kardashian's Cribs appearance

In general, everything Dunne posts gets a host of reactions, which isn't surprising seeing as she has 4.9 million followers on IG and 7.9 million on TikTok.

You can view Kim Kardashian's "Cribs" appearance below:

Given Olivia Dunne's following on social media, she is being paid a lot of money for sponsored content by multiple businesses. Dunne is an ambassador for a variety of businesses and once got paid $500,000 for a single IG post.

Olivia Dunne discussed brand deals in 2023

The sponsored content doesn't stop with Olivia Dunne, as her puppy, Roux, is also an ambassador for Pro Plan Sport dog food. Speaking to On3 last year, Dunne discussed brand deals, explaining that they need to feel right and that you should be picky:

"Taking your time to pick your brand deals and to be picky, there's no problem in saying no to brands if it doesn't feel right to you."

Dunne also explained that she would one day like to have her own brand, however, she was not sure what that would be at that stage. This is certainly a point of interest, with Dunne being in her senior year at LSU.

“But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand," Dunne said. "Yes, I love working with brands but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day and I’m not sure exactly what that is."

It will be interesting to see what path Dunne takes when she does leave LSU, however, until then she will be focused on helping the Tigers in the 2024 gymnastics season.

