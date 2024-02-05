Olivia Dunne's season-best floor routine boosts LSU to victory over Arkansas with record-setting points tally

Olivia Dunne had not taken part in multiple meets for the LSU Tigers gymnastics team this season but stepped up against Arkansas when needed. Dunne replaced KJ Johnson in the floor lineup and recorded a 9.875 score, which equaled her season-high.

LSU overcame the Arkansas Razorbacks by a 198.475-196.200 score at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge and moved to 5-2 on the season. This was the Tigers' highest score in history and LSU is 3-0 at home on the year and third in the nation with a 197.590 average.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne took to her Instagram stories to share an image of her performance:

Olivia Dunne's season-best floor routine

Speaking after the meet, LSU head coach Jay Clark said to reporters:

“Well, we got better. That’s what this week was about. The focus and the main goal was to get a good performance, a complete performance.

“I know everyone wants to talk about the score tonight and that’s great. I do not focus on whether we get a low or high score. It’s about our performance. We did our job tonight and we can do that same performance somewhere else. For us, it’s about keeping our eye on the next step ahead of us and just taking it one step at a time.”

When Olivia Dunne discussed online haters

In 2023, Olivia Dunne spoke to ELLE about her life, gymnastics and her rise to social media prominence. Everything Dunne says or posts is seen by a huge audience and the responses are not always positive.

Discussing her haters, Dunne said:

“To see a woman winning? People sometimes have a lot to say. If you’re a woman at the forefront of something, when you’ve got eyes on you, people are going to downplay your success and say that you’re not doing it right, that you don’t deserve all the opportunities.

“I don’t want to say ‘F you,’ but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success, and love for what you do, will outshine any of that.”

Dunne is in her senior year at LSU and while the future is certainly exciting, moving on is always hard. Reflecting on this, Dunne said:

“I know it’s coming to an end, so I’m trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.