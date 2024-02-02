"This trend doesn’t get easier" - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne candidly reveals challenges amid mind-blowing flexibility display on TikTok

Olivia Dunne is an internet sensation and has built a lot of hype around the LSU Gymnastics team in the 2024 season. LSU are off to a good start to the campaign and while it is still early, they have a realistic shot at winning the Championship this season.

While Dunne may not be participating in meets all that often in 2024, she is training hard and regularly shares updates of her practice with her legions of followers on social media.

Dunne recently took to TikTok to share a clip with her 7.9 million followers on the platform. She captioned the video:

"This trend doesn’t get easier"

While gymnastics is certainly a tough sport, other areas in Dunne's life are going well. Dating top MLB prospect Paul Skenes, Dunne is an ambassador for multiple businesses and everything she touches seems to turn to gold.

Olivia Dunne's dog signs deal with Pro Plan Sport

Olivia Dunne started the week by sharing some good news regarding her white golden retriever puppy, Roux. Roux has her own IG page and is now an ambassador for Pro Plan Sport dog food.

"@thatgirlroux runs on @proplan sport🫶🏼V"

Interstingly, Dunne's sister, Julz, commented on the post with a tongue-in-cheek remark:

"Am I surprised the dog got a singular brand deal that pays more than my yearly income? No. Not at all.”

To which Dunne replied:

"@julzdunne @thatgirlroux is out here hustling"

While the two may have an interesting back-and-forth, Julz is a huge part of Olivia's support team and is credited as being a key component of her rise to prominence.

Olivia told On3 last year:

"My family, they stand behind me and my sister, she helps put together videos and sends it to the brand while I'm at practice or competing. She's definitely a huge component in my everyday life and helping me with these brand deals."

With 2024 starting well for Dunne and the Tigers, it will be interesting to see how the year unfolds.

