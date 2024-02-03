"Atta girl" - Olivia Dunne plays cheerleader for LSU teammate, elevates support for Arkansas gymnastics showdown

Olivia Dunne was delighted as the LSU Tigers' good start to the 2024 gymnastics season continued on Friday with a 198.475-196.200 win against Arkansas. Ahead of the meet, Tigers teammate Ashley Cowan took to Instagram to build up the hype, captioning her post:

"Business meeting tomorrow. pmac @ 7:30pm. Dress code: casual elegance. Bar: raised."

Olivia Dunne, appreciating Cowan's spirit, commented:

“Atta girlllll”

Dunne responds to Ashley Cowan's hype post

Dunne took to her IG stories to share a few snaps from the meet:

"Geaux tigers"

Dunne's IG Stories

Capturing the mood around the camp, Dunne captioned another clip:

"The tigz are HOTTT"

Dunne's IG Stories

After the meet at the Maravich Center, LSU is ranked fifth with an average of 197.369 and a high of 198.125. Next up is a trip to Georgia, where the Tigers meet the 21st-ranked GymDogs at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 9.

Olivia Dunne is bigger than Beyonce on TikTok

Olivia Dunne's rise to social media prominence has been well documented and she has a massive following of 4.9 million on Instagram and 7.9 million on TikTok. Interestingly, Dunne has a significantly higher following on TikTok than Beyonce, with the pop icon's following standing at 5.2 million.

There could be explanations for this, such as the user demographics of the platform, but still, this is impressive. As such, it should come as no surprise to learn that Dunne earns good money from posting sponsored content.

While Dunne herself once earned $500,000 from a single IG post, her dog, Roux, is also an ambassador for Pro Plan Sport dog food. The details of Roux's deal with the company, however, are yet to be revealed.

Olivia Dunne hasn't participated in many meets this season but she is training hard to be ready whenever called upon. Regularly sharing clips of her routines and practice, Dunne is hoping the Tigers can win it all in her senior year.

While there is a long way to go, LSU is certainly off to a promising start and it will be interesting to see how far they can go. Although they have a very good program, the Tigers are not the favorites, with Oklahoma leading the pack.

