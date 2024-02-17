“Beyond obsessed”- Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares an adorable moment with newborn niece in heartwarming snapshot

Alex Bregman's sister, Jessica Galtney, and her husband, Jeb Galtney, became parents of a baby girl on February 12. The couple shared the news on Instagram announcing their newborn daughter, Josephine Fields Galtney.

"Josephine Fields Galtney 🤍 2.12.24 You are everything we dreamed of and so much more," Jessica wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Alex Bregman expressed love for her newborn niece:

"My beautiful niece ❤️❤️ I love you so much Josephine!"

Bregman's wife, Reagan, took to Instagram to share an adorable moment with her newborn niece in a heartwarming snapshot:

"Beyond obsessed with my niece," Reagan wrote in her caption.

Reagan Bregman has been very active on social media lately, enjoying Bregman's offseason to the fullest. The couple recently celebrated Valentine's Day with a lovely dinner.

Reagan recently posted having fun with her son, Knox Samuel, during a shoot and shared the mommy-son moment on Instagram. Knox was being playful, while Madison Straub styled Reagan.

Reagan and Alex Bregman attended star-studded Vegas Super Bowl party

Ahead of the mega Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Michael Rubin's Fanatics organized a party on the eve of the game in Las Vegas.

Several celebrities turned up for the party, including Reagan and Alex Bregman. The couple donned an all-black ensemble for the event and shared glimpses from the party.

Rapper Lil Wayne was the center of attention at the party as he led the event with an electrifying performance. The party also saw performances from Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers, Ice Spice, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fabolous, Ludacris, Ne-Yo and Kid Laroi.

As far as the Super Bowl is concerned, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs defeated Brocky Purdy's 49ers' in a nail-biting overtime victory by a 25-22 score. This was the third Super Bowl victory under Mahomes and the fourth overall in Kansas City's history.

