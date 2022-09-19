"You remind me a lot of Jeter" - Bill Maher compares reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to New York Yankees legend in his new podcast show

American comedian Bill Maher hilariously compared NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers to Hall of Famer Derek Jeter on a recent podcast.

In an episode of his new podcast 'Club Random', Maher drew an interesting comparison between the two legends, saying:

"Derek Jeter certainly did have a notable bachelorhood. I mean there was some 'Most Valuable P**** in there.' But, I think in both cases, we're talking about two guys who were so focused, in a very controlled and unobnoxious way. You're kind of married to your career... To be at the top like you guys did of this most competitive thing in the whole world."

Aaron Rodgers has played 17 seasons for the Packers. In that time, he has thrown for 55360 yards and 449 touchdowns. He is also a 4-time NFL MVP and has won one Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010. Rodgers made his debut in 2005 with the Packers and at 38 continues to dominate the league in stats.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 and is the current NFL MVP

Meanwhile, Derek Jeter followed a similar story by spending his entire career with the New York Yankees. He debuted with the Yankees in 1995, winning 5 World Series with the franchise in addition to becoming one of the greatest of all-time. Jeter announced his retirement in 2014, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in September 2021.

Aaron Rodgers believes society today is too gullible

Aaron Rodgers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game

In the same podcast, Rodgers told Maher of his displeasure with the way society perceives everything in modern times. He said:

"That's my problem with society today is, why does everything have to be so fu****g bipartisan? Like, every issue is not a partisan issue. There's right, there's wrong, there's things that make sense and things that don't make sense."

He continued by saying that stances are taken without any deliberation and that people's opinions are crucial to the country's political ambitions. The 38-year-old has been known for his sharp opinions on matters including his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Bobby Burack @burackbobby_ Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers point out how “just about every ‘conspiracy’ came to true” during Covid. And how the government kept people hiding under their beds through lies.



Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers point out how “just about every ‘conspiracy’ came to true” during Covid. And how the government kept people hiding under their beds through lies. https://t.co/qgCRY3wLlT

With the NFL star reaching the end of an illustrious career in the NFL, it could be possible to see Aaron Rodgers move to an alternate profession. Undoubtedly, Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game since its inception.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far