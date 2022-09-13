"Why does everything have to be so f**king bipartisan?" - Aaron Rodgers calls out society for being too gullible 

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers 23-7 on Sunday. Fresh off the loss, Aaron Rodgers hopped on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast to talk about all things NFL and politics.

Rodgers delved into a number of topics on the pod, from comparisons to Derek Jeter to how he went about "immunizing" himself that one time.

Rodgers also delved into one particular aspect of society that he isn't quite fond of.

On Maher's podcast, Rodgers said:

"That's my problem with society today is, why does everything have to be so fu****g bipartisan? Like, every issue is not a partisan issue. There's right, there's wrong, there's things that make sense and things that don't make sense.

"And you have to fu****g toe the line on what your party's saying. ... And that's the only stance you can take? Can you not rationally have a conversation about things that make sense? And be able to not be swayed by whether you vote red or blue."

You could say that Rodgers made a little more sense on this podcast.

Aaron Rodgers makes his stance on politics clear

Aaron Rodgers also stressed that he doesn't see himself as a conservative when it comes to politics. Speaking on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rodgers said:

"I think there's a lot of people that believe that you should have your own decision-making on your own medical decisions. My thing is I have an issue with the hypocrisy in society in general and I know you do as well. But abortion has been a hot topic, right?

"And especially after Roe v. Wade got overturned and sent back to the states, or whatever. I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies."

Rodgers, of course, has been outspoken about the government's decisions during the pandemic.

On the Pat McAfee Show in November 2021, Rodgers also clarified that he wasn't "an anti-vax flat-earther." He said that he conducted a lot of research to find a "long-term immunization protocol" to protect himself from COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers, however, wasn't quite comfortable with the backlash he received after telling the league that he was "immunized" prior to catching the virus.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight. On so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself. …

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body. Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Edited by Rajdeep Barman