Blake Snell Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Cy Young winner on hot streak as Deadline approaches

During the San Diego Padres' final game before the 2023 MLB All-Star break, right hander Blake Snell was the center of the show. Snell tossed six innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 New York Mets hitters.

The victory represented the fourth for Snell in his last five starts on the bump. In his last six starts, Snell has gone 5-1, with a 0.64 ERA, striking out 71 and allowing just three runs in 42 innings of work.

However, despite Snell's success, the Padres continue to falter. Now with a record of 44-47, the Friars find themselves six games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. Likely to miss the postseason, some believe the team will be sellers come deadline day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell represents one of the most valuable pieces of the Padres' pitching corps Additionally, the expiration of the 30-year old's five-year contract set to occur after this season. It now appears as though he could be one of the best trade pieces that the San Diego Padres have at the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline.

Top 3 landing spots for Blake Snell

3. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have good pitching. In fact, the starting rotation's 3.67 ERA gives it the second-best value among starters in the MLB. In addition to great pitching, the Twins are an organization rife with prospects.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



9 GS, 53 IP, 4 ER (0.68 ERA), 22 BB, 84 SO Blake Snell since May 25:9 GS, 53 IP, 4 ER (0.68 ERA), 22 BB, 84 SO

"Blake Snell since May 25: 9 GS, 53 IP, 4 ER (0.68 ERA), 22 BB, 84 SO" - Talkin' Baseball

Locked in a dead-heat with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, the Twins know that pitching will be the only way that they can get ahead and focus on winning their first World Series since 1991.

2. Seattle Mariners

A native of Seattle, Blake Snell's home town team would likely love to have him. While still five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final Wild Card spot, many expect a late-season push from the Seattle Mariners.

Although Seattle has a dynamic and young pitching corps,a more experienced arm like Snell could bode well for the team. Likely to give up some young talent in return, the Mariners might be eyeing a longer-term deal with Blake Snell.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



5th K thru 2. Blake Snell, 99mph5th K thru 2.

"Blake Snell, 99mph. 5 K thru 2...:" - Rob Friedman

1. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies fans know that it was brilliant pitching that helped them reach their first World Series since 2008 last season. Now locked in the NL Wild Card race, the Phillies will certainly be looking at an arm who can change games. Full of prospects and focused on winning now, perhaps Snell will be an integral part of Philly's rally back to October baseball.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault