 “Blue jays being soft, what’s new”, “That battle for second place can really get the tensions rising” - MLB fans react to brawl between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox

Since the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are both competing in the American League East, it is no suprise that tensions are high. However, this reached new highs when an all-out brawl broke out during in the bottom of the third inning in today's game between the two.

It all started when Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta threw a questionable pitch in on Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk's hands. The pitch hit Kirk. Then, Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got into it with Rafael Devers, who initiated the brawl. Both benches cleared, and the brawl lasted roughly two minutes.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Benches clear in the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game Benches clear in the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game https://t.co/xiAVAzVSD8

There is no doubt that these two teams do not like each other. They are both in the toughest division in all of baseball. They are currently neck-in-neck for second place in the AL East. The teams have nearly identical records, with the Blue Jays being 42-32 and Red Sox being 42-33. The Boston Red Sox have also been creeping up on the Blue Jays, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The oddest thing about this brawl was that is was not sparked by the pitcher or the catcher, which is what usually happens. It was confusing because no one knew why this happened or why the Toronto Blue Jays initiated the brawl.

After this happened, the clip of it went to social media. As a result, fans speculated about what actually happened here. Major League Baseball fans had this to say about the brawl between the Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.

MLB fans react to brawl between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox

People were confused as to why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. initiated the brawl between the two teams.

Caleb Castro @CalebCa45096784 @JomboyMedia I wanna know what the pitcher said to Vlad 🤔 @JomboyMedia I wanna know what the pitcher said to Vlad 🤔👀

Some were saying that the Toronto Blue Jays were in the wrong for this brawl.

tim @weekapaug401 @OLatt_9 @JomboyMedia Get mad about it and walk to first base. It's a terrible look for the Blue Jays. @OLatt_9 @JomboyMedia Get mad about it and walk to first base. It's a terrible look for the Blue Jays.

Brawls are never nice to see in the game of baseball. They honestly accomplish nothing and just result in players getting suspended.

Mac Wheeler @Side_of_FriesGK @JomboyMedia One of the lamest traditions in all of sports, fake tough guy stuff all around. Just play the game @JomboyMedia One of the lamest traditions in all of sports, fake tough guy stuff all around. Just play the game

However, there were Blue Jays fans who were sticking up for Alejandro Kirk and the rest of the squad.

Tracey Williams @tracey_williams Jays will make them pay. @JomboyMedia You do NOT hit Alejandro Kirk. We will not stand for that.Jays will make them pay. @JomboyMedia You do NOT hit Alejandro Kirk. We will not stand for that. 😂 Jays will make them pay.

No matter what, both teams are far behind the first place New York Yankees, and this fan had something to say about that.

devon flint @devonflint5 @JomboyMedia That battle for second place can really get the tensions rising. @JomboyMedia That battle for second place can really get the tensions rising.

There really was no reason for this brawl to even happen. It did not look like that the pitch thrown by Nick Pivetta was intentional. However, these two teams do have some bad blood since they play in the same division, Maybe it is something that has been brewing for a while. Overall, it is going to be very interesting to see how the relationship between these two teams plays out in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far