Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 22, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros continue their three-game series on Tuesday night. Houston picked up a big 7-0 win in the series opener, and Toronto will be looking to respond.
The Blue Jays come into this game with a record of 12-11, while the Astros are sitting at 11-11 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how Game 2 of the series will go.
Blue Jays vs. Astros prediction
The Blue Jays have belted just 12 home runs through their first 23 games this season. George Springer is hitting .349 to set the tone for Toronto, but he just hasn't gotten a ton of help from his teammates.
Veteran Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Blue Jays, and he is a perfect 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA. Bassitt will have to be sharp on Tuesday night as the bats have gone cold for the Blue Jays.
The Astros are going to counter with Ronel Blanco, who has struggled. Blanco is 1-2 with a 6.48 ERA in 2025, but he is capable of pitching much better.
Jose Altuve is starting to heat up at the plate for the Astros as he has belted three home runs. Houston had a big day at the plate in the series opener, and the offense will deliver another big win in this game.
Prediction: Houston Astros 4, Toronto Blue Jays 3
Blue Jays vs. Astros odds
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -105, Houston Astros -115
Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+160), Astros +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)
Blue Jays vs. Astros injuries
Toronto Blue Jays injury report:
Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)
Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff)
Ryan Burr (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)
Houston Astros injury report:
Shawn Dubin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor tendon surgery)
Taylor Trammel (OF): 10-Day IL (Right calf strain)
Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-Day IL (Broken right thumb)
Blue Jays vs. Astros picks
Houston controlled the series opener, and it should be much of the same in this game, which is expected to be more competitive, but another win for the Astros.
Money Line: Houston Astros -115
Run Spread: Astros +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)