  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blue Jays vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025

Blue Jays vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2025 10:46 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics - Source: Imagn
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays edged out a wild 7-6 win in Friday’s series opener against the Athletics. They were powered by Max Scherzer’s first victory in nearly a year and a six-run, error-fueled fifth inning that flipped the game.

Ad

Now in Game 2, Kevin Gausman looks to build on that momentum for Toronto, while Jacob Lopez hopes to steady an A’s rotation still searching for answers. With Bo Bichette on a tear and Brent Rooker continuing to be a bright spot for the A's, tonight’s matchup could bring another dose of late-inning drama.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics: Game 2 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays)

Kevin Gausman is sitting at 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 18 starts. He’s coming off a sharp outing against the Angels, fanning nine over 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs. Gausman still racks up swings and misses with his splitter-heavy mix and owns a 1.15 WHIP, keeping traffic manageable even on off nights.

Jacob Lopez (Athletics)

Jacob Lopez holds a 4.26 ERA with 64 strikeouts across 13 starts. In his last appearance against the Giants, the lefty struck out eight but was tagged for four runs in 4.1 innings. Control lapses (1.34 WHIP) and occasional home run issues (1.5 HR/9) have made it a rollercoaster season, though his strikeout stuff keeps him in games.

Ad

Hot Hitters

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette slashed a ridiculous .500/.591/.833 with nine hits, three doubles, a home run, and five runs scored over his last five games. He’s seeing the ball incredibly well, walking more than he’s striking out (18.2% BB rate) and stacking up extra-base hits.

Look for Bichette to be right in the middle of Toronto’s offensive production again tonight.

Athletics: Brent Rooker

Brent Rooker remains the A's most reliable run producer, batting .274 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs on the season. Over his last four games, he’s gone 6-for-18 (.333) with a pair of doubles, a homer, and three RBIs. While his strikeout rate’s still high (44.4%), his ability to punish mistakes gives the A’s some pop in the middle of their order.

Ad

Projected Lineups

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team)

  • 3B Ernie Clement (R)
  • RF George Springer (R)
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
  • SS Bo Bichette (R)
  • DH Alejandro Kirk (R)
  • LF Davis Schneider (R)
  • CF Myles Straw (R)
  • C Tyler Heineman (S)
  • 2B Leo Jimenez (R)
  • SP: Kevin Gausman (R) - 6-6, 4.13 ERA

Athletics (Home Team)

  • RF Lawrence Butler (L)
  • SS Jacob Wilson (R)
  • DH Brent Rooker (R)
  • 1B Nick Kurtz (L)
  • 3B Miguel Andujar (R)
  • C Shea Langeliers (R)
  • LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)
  • 2B Zack Gelof (R)
  • CF Denzel Clarke (R)
  • SP: Jacob Lopez (L) - 2-5, 4.26 ERA
Ad

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays

  • Yimi Garcia (RP) – 15-day IL, left ankle sprain
  • Alek Manoah (SP) – 60-day IL, recovering from elbow surgery
  • Daulton Varsho (CF) – 10-day IL, left hamstring strain

Athletics

  • Jacob Wilson (SS) – Day-to-day, left hand contusion
  • Luis Urias (2B) – 10-day IL, hamstring
  • Brady Basso (RP) – 60-day IL, shoulder
  • Ken Waldichuk (SP) – 60-day IL, elbow
  • Gunnar Hoglund (SP) – Out for the season, hip injury

Current Odds

  • Blue Jays Runline (-1.5): –101
  • Athletics Runline (+1.5): –121
  • Total Runs Over 10.5: –110
  • Total Runs Under 10.5: –110
  • Blue Jays Moneyline: –157
  • Athletics Moneyline: +128
Ad

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 7, Athletics 4

Top Bets:

  1. Blue Jays Moneyline (–157) – Gausman’s edge and Toronto’s lineup should carry this one.
  2. Over 10.5 Runs (–110) – Both offenses have shown firepower recently, expect a fun-filled game.

Value Parlay: Blue Jays ML + Over 10.5 runs for a strong combined play.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications