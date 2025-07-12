Blue Jays vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays edged out a wild 7-6 win in Friday’s series opener against the Athletics. They were powered by Max Scherzer’s first victory in nearly a year and a six-run, error-fueled fifth inning that flipped the game.

Now in Game 2, Kevin Gausman looks to build on that momentum for Toronto, while Jacob Lopez hopes to steady an A’s rotation still searching for answers. With Bo Bichette on a tear and Brent Rooker continuing to be a bright spot for the A's, tonight’s matchup could bring another dose of late-inning drama.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics: Game 2 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays)

Kevin Gausman is sitting at 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 18 starts. He’s coming off a sharp outing against the Angels, fanning nine over 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs. Gausman still racks up swings and misses with his splitter-heavy mix and owns a 1.15 WHIP, keeping traffic manageable even on off nights.

Jacob Lopez (Athletics)

Jacob Lopez holds a 4.26 ERA with 64 strikeouts across 13 starts. In his last appearance against the Giants, the lefty struck out eight but was tagged for four runs in 4.1 innings. Control lapses (1.34 WHIP) and occasional home run issues (1.5 HR/9) have made it a rollercoaster season, though his strikeout stuff keeps him in games.

Hot Hitters

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette slashed a ridiculous .500/.591/.833 with nine hits, three doubles, a home run, and five runs scored over his last five games. He’s seeing the ball incredibly well, walking more than he’s striking out (18.2% BB rate) and stacking up extra-base hits.

Look for Bichette to be right in the middle of Toronto’s offensive production again tonight.

Athletics: Brent Rooker

Brent Rooker remains the A's most reliable run producer, batting .274 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs on the season. Over his last four games, he’s gone 6-for-18 (.333) with a pair of doubles, a homer, and three RBIs. While his strikeout rate’s still high (44.4%), his ability to punish mistakes gives the A’s some pop in the middle of their order.

Projected Lineups

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team)

3B Ernie Clement (R)

RF George Springer (R)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

SS Bo Bichette (R)

DH Alejandro Kirk (R)

LF Davis Schneider (R)

CF Myles Straw (R)

C Tyler Heineman (S)

2B Leo Jimenez (R)

SP: Kevin Gausman (R) - 6-6, 4.13 ERA

Athletics (Home Team)

RF Lawrence Butler (L)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

DH Brent Rooker (R)

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

3B Miguel Andujar (R)

C Shea Langeliers (R)

LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)

2B Zack Gelof (R)

CF Denzel Clarke (R)

SP: Jacob Lopez (L) - 2-5, 4.26 ERA

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays

Yimi Garcia (RP) – 15-day IL, left ankle sprain

Alek Manoah (SP) – 60-day IL, recovering from elbow surgery

Daulton Varsho (CF) – 10-day IL, left hamstring strain

Athletics

Jacob Wilson (SS) – Day-to-day, left hand contusion

Luis Urias (2B) – 10-day IL, hamstring

Brady Basso (RP) – 60-day IL, shoulder

Ken Waldichuk (SP) – 60-day IL, elbow

Gunnar Hoglund (SP) – Out for the season, hip injury

Current Odds

Blue Jays Runline (-1.5): –101

Athletics Runline (+1.5): –121

Total Runs Over 10.5: –110

Total Runs Under 10.5: –110

Blue Jays Moneyline: –157

Athletics Moneyline: +128

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 7, Athletics 4

Top Bets:

Blue Jays Moneyline (–157) – Gausman’s edge and Toronto’s lineup should carry this one. Over 10.5 Runs (–110) – Both offenses have shown firepower recently, expect a fun-filled game.

Value Parlay: Blue Jays ML + Over 10.5 runs for a strong combined play.

