Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: World Series Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 27, 2025 

The World Series moves to Los Angeles tied after two games in Toronto. Toronto leans on veteran experience tonight with Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner who the Jays have entrusted with a critical Game 3 start.
While Los Angeles counters with Tyler Glasnow, a high-spin right-hander who gives the Dodgers a big-out ceiling when he’s right. This is a gravity game: Scherzer’s veteran savvy versus Glasnow’s power stuff, and the winner of this pitching duel grabs early control of the series.
Starting Pitchers
Max Scherzer - Toronto Blue Jays
Scherzer is the late-career lift Toronto wanted, still ultra-competitive, still nasty when he’s locked in. In 2025, he finished with a 5–5 record and a 5.19 ERA during a regular season that mixed dominance with rehabilitation from a thumb issue, but his postseason track record and three Cy Youngs make him a managerial go-to in do-or-die moments.
Scherzer’s approach tonight will be to pound the zone, change eye levels, and shorten the leash for Dodgers hitters who chase the two-strike planes.
Tyler Glasnow - Los Angeles Dodgers
Glasnow brings the big-inning upside: long limbs, a heavy two-seam/fastball mix and a top-shelf breaking ball that creates whiffs and soft contact when he’s in rhythm.
His 2025 regular-season line, around a 3.19 ERA and a sub-1.15 WHIP in limited starts, shows he can be stingy with baserunners, and his past postseason work contains high-leverage strikeout spikes.
Hot Hitters
George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays
Springer’s October resume reads like a veteran’s highlight reel. He ripped the decisive three-run homer in Game 7 of the ALCS to send Toronto to the World Series, and over the 2025 postseason, he’s produced timely power and run-creating at-bats that managers game-plan around.
Will Smith - Los Angeles Dodgers
Smith has been one of the Dodgers’ most consistent offensive catalysts this year, finishing the regular season at .296 with a .901 OPS, and he’s carried that steady production into October. Beyond the numbers, Smith’s value shows up in two ways: he keeps at-bats alive against power pitchers, and he changes the game with one swing from the catcher spot.
Injury Report
Los Angeles Dodgers:
- Nick Frasso - 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
- Kirby Yates - 15-Day IL (hamstring)
- Michael Kopech - 15-Day IL (knee)
- Brock Stewart - 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Evan Phillips - 60-Day IL (forearm)
- Kyle Hurt - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Michael Grove - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Brusdar Graterol - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- River Ryan - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Gavin Stone - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Toronto Blue Jays:
- Jose Berrios - 15-Day IL (elbow)
- Robinson Pina - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Nick Sandlin - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Yimi Garcia - 60-Day IL (ankle)
- Bowden Francis - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Ryan Burr - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Angel Bastardo - 60-Day IL (elbow)
Current odds
- Run Line: Blue Jays +1.5 (−126) / Dodgers −1.5 (+104)
- Total: Over 8 (−107) / Under 8 (−114)
- Moneyline: Blue Jays +167 / Dodgers −206
Best Bets & Final Prediction
- Dodgers Moneyline (−206)
- Shohei Ohtani Total Bases 2+
- Over 8 (−107)
Final score prediction: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 3