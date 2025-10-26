  • home icon
  Baseball
  MLB
  Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: World Series Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 27, 2025 

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: World Series Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 27, 2025 

By Shubham Soni
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:52 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: World Series Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 27, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The World Series moves to Los Angeles tied after two games in Toronto. Toronto leans on veteran experience tonight with Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner who the Jays have entrusted with a critical Game 3 start.

While Los Angeles counters with Tyler Glasnow, a high-spin right-hander who gives the Dodgers a big-out ceiling when he’s right. This is a gravity game: Scherzer’s veteran savvy versus Glasnow’s power stuff, and the winner of this pitching duel grabs early control of the series.

Starting Pitchers

Max Scherzer - Toronto Blue Jays

Scherzer is the late-career lift Toronto wanted, still ultra-competitive, still nasty when he’s locked in. In 2025, he finished with a 5–5 record and a 5.19 ERA during a regular season that mixed dominance with rehabilitation from a thumb issue, but his postseason track record and three Cy Youngs make him a managerial go-to in do-or-die moments.

Scherzer’s approach tonight will be to pound the zone, change eye levels, and shorten the leash for Dodgers hitters who chase the two-strike planes.

Tyler Glasnow - Los Angeles Dodgers

Glasnow brings the big-inning upside: long limbs, a heavy two-seam/fastball mix and a top-shelf breaking ball that creates whiffs and soft contact when he’s in rhythm.

His 2025 regular-season line, around a 3.19 ERA and a sub-1.15 WHIP in limited starts, shows he can be stingy with baserunners, and his past postseason work contains high-leverage strikeout spikes.

Hot Hitters

George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays

Springer’s October resume reads like a veteran’s highlight reel. He ripped the decisive three-run homer in Game 7 of the ALCS to send Toronto to the World Series, and over the 2025 postseason, he’s produced timely power and run-creating at-bats that managers game-plan around.

Will Smith - Los Angeles Dodgers

Smith has been one of the Dodgers’ most consistent offensive catalysts this year, finishing the regular season at .296 with a .901 OPS, and he’s carried that steady production into October. Beyond the numbers, Smith’s value shows up in two ways: he keeps at-bats alive against power pitchers, and he changes the game with one swing from the catcher spot.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers:

  • Nick Frasso - 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
  • Kirby Yates - 15-Day IL (hamstring)
  • Michael Kopech - 15-Day IL (knee)
  • Brock Stewart - 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Tony Gonsolin - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Evan Phillips - 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Kyle Hurt - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Michael Grove - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Brusdar Graterol - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • River Ryan - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Gavin Stone - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Toronto Blue Jays:

  • Jose Berrios - 15-Day IL (elbow)
  • Robinson Pina - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Nick Sandlin - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Yimi Garcia - 60-Day IL (ankle)
  • Bowden Francis - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Ryan Burr - 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Angel Bastardo - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current odds

  • Run Line: Blue Jays +1.5 (−126) / Dodgers −1.5 (+104)
  • Total: Over 8 (−107) / Under 8 (−114)
  • Moneyline: Blue Jays +167 / Dodgers −206

Best Bets & Final Prediction

  1. Dodgers Moneyline (−206)
  2. Shohei Ohtani Total Bases 2+
  3. Over 8 (−107)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 3

