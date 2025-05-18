Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

The Blue Jays will clash against their American League rivals Detroit Tigers on Sunday in the final game of the three-game series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Blue Jays' 2-1 win on Saturday.
The Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball and will be looking to bounce back by winning the final matchup and clinching the series in the process.
Blue Jays vs. Tigers recent form and records
Detroit holds the best record in baseball with a 30-16 record. They have won seven of their last ten games and will hope to extend their MLB-best record with a win on Sunday.
The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their last 10 games with a 13-11 record at Rogers Centre. Toronto improved to 22-23 for the season after the win on Saturday and will be looking to close the gap on the Boston Red Sox and American League East leaders the New York Yankees.
Blue Jays vs. Tigers prediction
The home side will have José Berríos (1-1, 4.33 ERA) on the mound for Sunday's rubber game. The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe, who is spotless this season with a 3-0 record and a 4.32 ERA.
With Jobe on the mound, the visiting team is expected to back their ace and take the series decider.
Prediction: Detriot Tigers 6, Toronto Blue Jays 4
Blue Jays vs. Tigers odds
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +111, Detroit Tigers -131
Run Spread: Blue Jays (-144), Tigers (+121)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 runs (-115), Under 8.5 (-105)
Blue Jays vs. Tigers injuries
Blue Jays injuries
Andrés Giménez: 10-Day IL (Quadricep)
Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (Back)
Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (Shoulder)
Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (Hand)
Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (Thumb)
Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (Elbow)
Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (Elbow)
Tigers injuries
Jacob Rogers:10-Day IL (Oblique)
Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (Shoulder)
Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (Hamstring)
Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (Hip)
Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (Lat)
Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (Shoulder)
Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (Elbow)
Blue Jays vs. Tigers picks
The series decider on Sunday is expected to be another hard-fought contest between two teams trying to put together a winning run. Focus on the Red Sox for the picks for the series finale.
Money Line: Tigers (-131)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-117)
Run Spread: Tigers (-197)