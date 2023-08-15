Bo Bichette Injury Update: Blue Jays $33,600,000 star slugger could make MLB return vs Reds

The Toronto Blue Jays may soon receive reinforcements, as superstar Bo Bichette is reportedly close to returning to the fold. The according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, the talented shortstop could return as soon as this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bo Bichette is scheduled to begin a Triple-A rehab assignment on Tuesday night. According to the same report, Bichette will serve as the team's designated hitter on Tuesday night before starting at shortstop on Wednesday.

Bo Bichette could return to #BlueJays' lineup as soon as this weekend in Cincinnati if all goes well. He's slated to DH at triple-A tonight & play SS tomorrow per manager John Schneider

The two-time All-Star has been away from the team since July 31 before landing on the 10-day injured list due to knee tendinitis. Now, the superstar shortstop appears ready to return to the MLB, which would be a game-changer for the Blue Jays.

Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays hold the final American League World Card Spot, sitting two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. If the comeback of Bichette to the Blue Jays lineup can help keep them ahead of the Mariners, it could be considered a slight taste of revenge after Seattle eliminated Toronto from the postseason last year.

Toronto Blue Jays are 65-54 and currently 3rd in the Wild Card Standings. The Mariners, Red Sox and Yankees are not far behind. The AL Wild Card race will be competitive right till the very end

Bo Bichette's return to the lineup could create complications when it comes to the team's bench

There is no question that the Toronto Blue Jays are anxiously awaiting Bichette's return to the lineup. However, that will come with a few roster questions for manager John Schneider.

After several roster moves, which include the acquisition of Paul Dejong from the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as the promotion of Davis Schneider from Triple-A, someone's playing time will take a hit. Not to mention current utility players Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal, who have both had their moments for the club this year.

Great team win last night, but Cavan Biggio was the Blue Jays MVP, driving in not only 2 runs in the 8th, but also killing the Guardians rally in the same inning! Amazing!!