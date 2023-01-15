Bo Jackson MLB career: How good at baseball was the ultimate two-sport athlete?

Bo Jackson will be a name that you're familiar with if you watched any sports in the late 1980s and early 1990s. For any fans lucky enough to be able to witness him during that time, they will know how athletic the man was.

Jackson was born in 1962 in Birmingham, Alabama. From a very early age, he excelled at all sports. Although he was drafted into the MLB by the New York Yankees in 1982, he decided to attend Auburn University on a football scholarship.

Although Jackson was the first overall draft pick selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1986 NFL draft, he chose not to sign a contract with them, deciding instead to pursue baseball.

Bo Jackson made his debut with the Kansas City Royals in 1986, appearing in 25 games for the defending World Series champs. After a strong 1987 Spring Training performance, he made the starting roster for the 1987 Royals, playing 116 games and hitting 22 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Derby Sluggers @derbysluggers Bo Jackson had one of the games best arms Bo Jackson had one of the games best arms💯🔥 https://t.co/7rNOwfXhFO

"Bo Jackson had one of the games best arms" - @ Derby Sluggers

Since Jackson did not sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1986, he once again became eligible for the 1987 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders. Although Jackson did not want to sign with an NFL team, Raiders owner Al Davis made it clear that he did not have a problem with Jackson playing baseball and football. Bo Jackson suited up as a running back for the Raiders at the start of the 1987 season.

In doing so, he became part of a small cohort of elite athletes, such as Deion Sanders, to play in the NFL and MLB simultaneously. Jackson bested his 1987 season in 1988 with the Royals, hitting 25 home runs and 68 RBIs. The following year, he hit 32 home runs and 105 RBIs, earning himself an MLB All-Star appearance.

Phil Sanchez @PhilSanchezTV There will never be another Bo Jackson. There will never be another Bo Jackson. https://t.co/76AYh3OUBc

"There will never be another Bo Jackson." - @ Phil Sanchez

He continued his successful football career at the same time. In 1990, he was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team, making him the only player in history to be named an All-Star in both the NFL and MLB. Jackson would go on to play for the Chicago White Sox and California Angels before retiring in 1994.

We are unlikely to see players like Bo Jackson again

Although raw athletic abilities cannot be matched, pro athletes are now conditioned in such a way that competing in two pro leagues at the same time is nearly impossible. Furthermore, teams are unlikely to allow it due to concerns about potential injuries and other consequences. We may never see another player like Jackson again.

