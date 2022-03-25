Boston Red Sox 2022 Season Preview: Projected Lineups, Rotation, and 3 Bold Predictions

The Boston Red Sox open up the 2022 regular season with high expectations.The team overachieved a year ago and surprised many by making it all the way to the American League Championship Series. The signing of Trevor Story this offseason only raises expectations higher.

Let's preview the Boston Red Sox season and consider the projected lineup, the bench, and the pitching rotation, and make three bold predictions about the team.

Boston Red Sox 2022 Projected Lineup

Rafael Devers makes contact with a pitch during the Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six

The Red Sox relied heavily on their lineup to win baseball games a year ago and will look to carry this strength over into 2022. While the lineup was among the best in baseball a year ago, the pitching staff was inconsistent at times and proved to be a factor in the playoffs against the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox's projected Opening Day lineup can be seen below.

Kike Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Trevor Story, 2B Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Christian Vazquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

The Red Sox lineup once again looks to be among the best in baseball. The Red Sox are hoping that the addition of Trevor Story to the lineup makes up for the losses of sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe. This offseason Schwarber signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and Renfroe with the Milwaukee Brewers. Both were key to the Boston Red Sox's playoff run a season ago.

Moving Trevor Story over to second base and bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox should improve defensively. While the loss of Schwarber and Renfroe may be costly, the Red Sox still have one of the best lineups in baseball behind stars J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Do the Red Sox have the best lineup in the AL East? Do the Red Sox have the best lineup in the AL East? https://t.co/l6SdIaEWNP

"Do the Red Sox have the best lineup in the AL East?" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Boston Red Sox Projected Bench

Travis Shaw swings at a pitch during a Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals game.

The projected bench of the Boston Red Sox can be seen below.

Travis Shaw, 3B Christian Arroyo, 2B Jonathan Arauz, IF Kevin Plawecki, C Jarren Duran, OF

These bench pieces will be critical to the Red Sox success this season. Travis Shaw gives the team a left-handed bat with power off the bench. Christian Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki played key roles a season ago and will likely see some starts every now and then. Overall, the Red Sox bench looks strong.

Boston Red Sox Projected Pitching Rotation

Chris Sale pitching during the Championship Series

The Red Sox pitching rotation remains a major question mark ahead of the 2022 season. After losing Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency to the Detroit Tigers this offseason, the team is hoping to see much-needed improvement ahead of 2022. The addition of seven-time All-Star Chris Sale will be a huge plus after he missed most of last season.

The projected starting rotation can be seen below.

Chris Sale Nathan Eovaldi Nick Pevetta Tanner Houck Michael Wacha

Look for the Red Sox to try to add more starting pitching depth as the season progresses.

Boston Red Sox 2022 Season: 3 Bold Predictions

#1. Trevor Story will win Silver Slugger Award at new position

Trevor Story bats during a Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks game

My first bold prediction for the Boston Red Sox is for newly-signed Trevor Story to win the Silver Slugger Award at second base. Story is set to play second base for the first time in his career after playing shortstop with the Colorado Rockies.

Trevor Story has been one of the most consistent shortstops in baseball over the past several seasons. His stats back up this claim. In each of his last three full seasons (excluding 2020), Story has hit at least 24 home runs and 75 or more RBIs. In two of those seasons, he hit 35 or more home runs. The productivity that Story provides from the shortstop position is undeniable. With the numbers Story has posted over the past several years, expect Story to continue putting up similar numbers in the hitter-friendly Fenway Park.

#2. Bobby Dalbec will hit 35 or more home runs

Young first baseman Bobby Dalbec is poised to have a breakout 2022 season. Bobby Delbac has been regarded by many as one of the Boston Red Sox's top young players, and he showed his potential last season.

Dalbec has extrordanary power. In 2021, Dalbec hit 25 home runs and slugged .494. Dalbec's main issue has been strikeouts. If he can limit his strikeouts, he will be more than capable of a breakout season. Watch for Dalbec to hit 35-plus homers and drive in 80 to 90 RBI's in 2022.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Anyone who wasn’t on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn’t allowed on after today. Anyone who wasn’t on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn’t allowed on after today. https://t.co/1qTtmcJWud

"Anyone who wasn’t on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn’t allowed on after today." - @ Jared Carrabis

#3. Red Sox will win American League East

My final bold prediction for the Boston Red Sox is for them to win the American League East division. With the division being the most competitive it has been in years, this will be a tough task for the team. The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays will all be tight competition for the top spot.

Despite the competitive division, I believe that the Red Sox lineup will be among the best in baseball and carry the team to another playoff appearance. The Red Sox open the season against rival New York Yankees on April 7, 2022, at Yankee Stadium.

