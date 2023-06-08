The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry is as old as the game itself. It is something that fans and former players of the teams take seriously. The two franchises truly dislike each other.
According to Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes, that flame has fizzled out a bit. Because of Boston's struggles over the last few seasons, he doesn't view the rivalry being as big as it once was.
The two clubs are getting ready to meet for the first time this season on Friday. It's not just one series, either. They play a weekend series and have another three-game series to look forward to next week.
Cortes is adding fuel to the fire, and that's the last thing you want to do. It gives your opponents extra motivation to play out of their minds. Don't be surprised if a Red Sox player goes off for multiple home runs in a game.
"He should check the World Series wins since 2010" one fan tweeted.
"Red Sox have won 2 titles in the last decade. What has NY done besides underachieve and have one of the loudest fanbases?" another fan tweeted.
Boston Red Sox fans don't feel the same way that Cortes does. They wasted no time ripping on the Yankees for not winning a World Series since 2009.
Red Sox fans are more than ready for this series to start. Unfortunately, Cortes won't be a part of it. He was placed on the 15-day IL with a rotator cuff strain.
New York Yankees will be shorthanded against the Boston Red Sox
Nestor Cortes isn't the only New York Yankees player on the IL. They will also be without superstar Aaron Judge, who is recovering from a toe sprain he suffered against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Veteran outfielder Harrison Bader is also on the IL with a hamstring strain. He's not expected to return to the lineup for another week or two. Bader has been on the IL since May 29. The Yankees definitely miss Bader's presence in the lineup. He was on fire to start the season.
Even though Boston is last place in the American League East, they're still a talented baseball team. New York will have to have to earn their victories this weekend.