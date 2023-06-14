The Boston Red Sox have struggled this season. They haven't had the best games defensively over the last few weeks, with errors being a detriment.

The team's shortstop, Kiké Hernandez, is one of the culprits for the errors. He leads all American League shortstops in errors with 14. The second closest players are Javier Baez and J.P. Crawford, who both have nine errors.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Red Sox are moving Kiké Hernández off the starting shortstop role. He'll be more of a utility guy moving forward. Justin Turner will play more 1B over Casas.

Manager Alex Cora wants to see his team's defense improve. This is why Hernandez will return to his utility role, and first baseman Triston Casas will have his playing time cut down by Justin Turner.

Cora wants Casas to work on things he isn't doing well defensively. There are no plans to send Casas down at the moment. Look for Casas to be used more in the designated hitter role.

"A move that should've been made a long time ago," one fan tweeted.

Boston Sports Talk @Boston4Sports

"A move that should've been a long time ago…"

#RedSox

"Failed experiment," another fan tweeted.

MyManDan @HuskyMania8 @ChrisCotillo Most fans had this a month ago @ChrisCotillo Most fans had this a month ago

Most Boston Red Sox fans agree with the move. It's something they have been screaming about for a while now. They don't think Hernandez has what it takes to be an everyday shortstop, which is no fault of his own. While he has experience in the position, he came up as an outfielder.

Kevin Schofield @kls60 @ChrisCotillo I’m brush the dust off my glove SS here I come! @ChrisCotillo I’m brush the dust off my glove SS here I come!

There are many who have been advocating for this for weeks.

Fans believe that if the team wants to turn its season around, this was the move that needed to be made. It's nearly impossible to win when your team makes multiple errors in a game.

Will the lineup changes help the Boston Red Sox?

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox

Things have been shaky for the Boston Red Sox all season long. They lost their All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. This led to the team transitioning Trevor Story to the starting shortstop role until they learned he needed elbow surgery.

The bad news didn't stop there for this team. Recently, Boston learned it would be without starting pitcher Chris Sale until at least August. The lanky left-hander was removed from his June 1 start after a few innings. Tests have revealed a stress fracture in his shoulder.

Nothing has gone right for this team this season, and it's impressive they're only one game under .500. Boston will need more than just a lineup change to turn around this season. They need some guys to step it up and carry the load for the core players stuck on the IL.

