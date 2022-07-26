Boston Red Sox make history with record $170 million ad-patch deal, other teams to follow suit

Though the Boston Red Sox had the worst loss in franchise history on Sunday, their brand value is higher than ever. The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a deal on a jersey patch sponsorship with MassMutual for approximately $170 million. The deal also includes “performance kickers for the team that could boost it” to $20 million per year.

James Kelleher @Jim_Kelleher97 The new ad on the Red Sox’s jerseys will get them up to 20 million per year. That’s great considering they are planning to get rid of all our favorite star players. 🙃 #RedSox The new ad on the Red Sox’s jerseys will get them up to 20 million per year. That’s great considering they are planning to get rid of all our favorite star players. 🙃 #RedSox

Other MLB teams are slated to follow suit. Reportedly, the New York Mets are also looking into doing the same. According to the "Sports Business Journal," the Mets are interested in a $25 million-per-year deal, and the Yankees have hired consulting company Legends to broker a similar sponsorship.

MLB agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in March that included a sponsorship provision for jersey patches. Currently, there is only one other active jersey patch deal in the MLB, a four-year deal worth $9 million a year between Motorola and the San Diego Padres.

Boston Red Sox suffered brutal defeat by Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday

This deal comes on the heels of the franchise's most historic loss. On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays thrashed the Red Sox 28-5. MLB fans and media outlets took a dig at the Red Sox and posted embarrassing comments and tweets on social media.

Jomboy Media posted an image of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. making cocktails in the dugout during the blowout.

"When you’re winning 28-5 you have time to make fruit cocktails in the dugout (via @ArashMadani)" - Jomboy Media

Sunday wasn't all bad, though. The good news for the Boston Red Sox fans is that former Red Sox player David Ortiz was part of the class of 2022 inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Congratulations were in order for “Big Papi” Ortiz, who had an amazing time at the ceremony. He was seen enjoying a Dominican party and also posed with his children.

"David Ortíz with his children celebrating his induction to Cooperstown. #gabrielsports21 #davidortiz #bigpapi #MLBDominicana #cooperstown #halloffame #mlb #redsox #bostonredsox" - Gabriel J. Vizcaíno

The Toronto Blue Jays broke their losing streak by pummeling the Red Sox 28-5.

