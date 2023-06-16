Another chapter in the storied rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees plays out this weekend as the two teams play a three-game series at Fenway Park.

On the eve of battle, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that he's not all that into the extensive media coverage that is received every time that Boston takes on New York.

"I think it's too much sometimes," Cora said. "Back-to-back Sunday night games, with all due respect to ESPN, come on. There's other teams out there, and people want to watch them."

This weekend's meeting is not exactly the most anticipated series that the Boston Red Sox have had with the New York Yankees.

Boston enters the weekend set just below .500 at 34-35 after losing six of its past 10 games. The Red Sox are already 14.5 games out of first place in an ultracompetitive American League East led by MLB's best team, the 50-22 Tampa Bay Rays.

New York is faring somewhat better as the team continues to deal with a plague of injuries. The Yankees are 39-30, 9.5 games behind the Rays, after splitting a two-game series against the New York Mets this week.

However, in spite of the teams not exactly leading a pennant chase, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be ESPN's featured "Sunday Night Baseball" game for a second consecutive weekend.

Cora himself has been part of the Red Sox/Yankees rivalry as both a player and manager for Boston. However, he does not consider Boston versus New York to be the best rivalry in baseball. Cora, a native Puerto Rican, told the Boston Globe what he considers to be the sport's best rivalry:

"Puerto Rico-Dominican (Republic). Yeah, I'll put down that. In every sport. Volleyball, basketball, baseball, Puerto Rican vs. Dominican. That's bragging rights."

Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees fighting for Wild Card spots

Josh Donaldson of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring a run in the dugout during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 11.

Barring an epic Tampa Bay collapse, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are likely down to fighting for a Wild Card playoff spot. New York is currently in the third Wild Card position, one game better than the Los Angeles Angels. Boston enters the weekend five games out in the Wild Card chase.

