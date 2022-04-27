Boston Red Sox paralyzed by Kevin Gausman's splitter, run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helps Toronto lead series 2-0

The Boston Red Sox have come to Toronto for their first series north of the border this season against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays. The series has not gotten off to the start Alex Cora would have liked from his squad. After hosting the Blue Jays at Fenway Park earlier this month and dropping two of three, the Sox were eager to get this away series off to a cracking start.

The game was tied late until Bo Bichette decided to change that. Shortstop Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays drove the Jays ahead 5-2 with a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning, closing the door on the Boston Red Sox hopes of starting the series off right.

They hoped the second game of the series would go better...

Boston Red Sox fall to Blue Jays 2-0 as Kevin Gausman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have strong performances

Starting on the mound for Toronto was right-hander Kevin Gausman. The former All-Star was making his fourth start of the season and was looking for his first victory. Gausman came prepared, and, after striking out leadoff man Trevor Story, the 31-year-old did not look back.

"Kevin Gausman, Stupid Splitters." - @ Rob Friedman

Over the course of six innings, he struck out nine and allowed only two hits to keep the Red Sox from scoring a run. His splitter down and inside confounded Red Sox hitters from the beginning.

With the game tied late, the Red Sox pitcher gave up a sac-fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the game was history.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home.



@BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays win on a walk-off sac-fly at the Rogers Center — “This is our house.”Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays win on a walk-off sac-fly at the Rogers Center — “This is our house.”Toronto is 6-2 at home so far this season at home.🎥 @BlueJays https://t.co/JSPv0nPCB2

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays win on a walk-off sac-fly at the Rogers Center — 'This is our house.'" - @ The Athletic MLB

The Red Sox are now five games behind the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays and will be looking to chip away at that lead in the final game of the series Wednesday night. After the series in Toronto wraps up, they will return home to play the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox will be doing all that they can to snatch a few victories from the Orioles, who are currently stuck in the place where they finished last season: number five in the American League East.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt