Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will play the third game of their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center. Toronto prevailed in Monday's game with a scoreline of 6-2. Both teams have big expectation this season, as they're gunning for a playoff spot in the most competitive division in the league, the American League West.

The Red Sox have selected Michael Wacha to go up against Toronto's Ross Stripling. With seeding crucial, especially in this year's expanded playoff format, every game counts for the co-divisional teams.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27, 7:07 PM EDT.

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox have won just one of their last six games. Their struggles can be mainly attributed to their persistent pitching woes. They are in the bottom half of the league in almost all the team pitching metrics.

Their batting lineup is hitting decently, as they are smack dab in the middle of league numbers when it comes to base hits made (127). They are also doing decently in terms of runs batted in (60). That won't suffice, though, as they can't constantly aim to just outhit their opponents every game, especially this time against the high octane Toronto offense.

Key Player - Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

Club stalwart Xander Bogaerts is doing everything to keep his team afloat. Despite the ongoing contract negotiations between him and the club, the Aruban seems unaffected by the never-ending saga just to help his team win.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis PAY XANDER BOGAERTS MY GOODNESS

PAY XANDER BOGAERTS MY GOODNESS https://t.co/Ecm7tfbvZN

"PAY XANDER BOGAERTS MY GOODNESS" - @ Jared Carrabis

Aside from amazing defensive plays, Bogaerts has been a hot bat. He has a slash line of .344/.364/.484 with six doubles on 22 base hits this season. Expect him to provide firepower for his team and mount a challenge against the Blue Jays.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Michael Wacha

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

Winners in four of their last five games, the Blue Jays could claim the American League pennant this year. They currently own the best record in the AL with 11 wins and six losses.

The Blue Jays, led by American League MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel, are firing on all cylinders. If their bats can light up the Toronto skyline in this game against the ailing Red Sox rotation, it would be a walk in the park for the Blue Jays.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladdy Jr. is on a mission this year..

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is playing with a chip on his shoulder after falling just short of capturing the American League MVP award last year. He is batting .344/.400/.623, with five homers and 12 RBIs on 21 base hits.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats



#NextLevel Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .318 AVG with 2 HR & 6 RBI in 6 home games this season Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .318 AVG with 2 HR & 6 RBI in 6 home games this season#NextLevel

"Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .318 AVG with 2 HR & 6 RBI in 6 home games this season. #NextLevel" - @ Sportsnet Stats

Vladdy Jr. is in prime form at the moment. Expect him to steamroll the Boston rotation and bullpen.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Ross Stripling

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Zack Collins, DH Matt Chapman, 3B Alejandro Kirk, C Raimel Tapia, RF Santiago Espinal, 2B.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

The Blue Jays are on a streak right now. Even with Michael Wacha starting for Boston, who currently has a 1.88 ERA, it should be academic that the Blue Jays win this game. Toronto to win 5-1.

Where to follow Red Sox vs Blue Jays?

Watch: NESN (Red Sox), SNET-1 (Blue Jays).

Listen: WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490AM/103.7 FM (Red Sox), SN590 (Blue Jays).

Edited by Bhargav