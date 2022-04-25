MLB Stat Leaders: Vladimir Guerrero loses his position on home run leaders' list in week 3 - April 24, 2022

Few sports are as obsessed with stats as baseball. In a game that has had few major changes over the century, statistics allow fans to bond the players of today with the players of yesteryear. They allow teams to better evaluate where they can improve their roster. Stats are also a great motivator for players. MLB slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is eager to reclaim the home run crown he had last week.

Here are the MLB stat leaders in week 3 of the 2022 season.

Batting Average Leader: Nolan Arenado

The St. Louis Cardinals superstar third baseman is living up to the pricey acquisition cost the Cards had to fork over to the Colorado Rockies last year. The former Silver Slugger is off to a torrid start with a .392 batting average. Arenado's stellar play at the plate has kept the Cardinals atop the NL Central in pursuit of the team's first World Series title since 2011.

St Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks

Home Runs Leader: Ozzie Albies and CJ Cron

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been dethroned. Albies's power streak has gone unnoticed amidst the stellar play of Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley and new acquisition Matt Olson. However, the second baseman has been one of the best values in MLB as he's only making $7 million this season as he's slugged six home runs this month.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

On the opposite side, CJ Cron has been a major catalyst in the Colorado Rockies early-season surge to ten wins. Cron has taken full advantage of Coors Field's ability to boost power numbers in his six round trippers this season.

Philadelphia Phillies v Colorado Rockies

Wins Above Replacement Leader: Manny Machado

Many thought Fernando Tatis Jr. was replacing Machado as the face of the San Diego Padres. However in Tatis' absence, Machado has left no doubt whose team the Padres truly is. While Machado sports a .358 batting average and 1.056 OPS at hot corner, what puts him above others is his elite defense. The combination of glove and bat has elevated Machado to the best player currently in baseball.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Machado is already at 1,446 hits -- and doesn't turn 30 until July. He's on a good pace.



Network Manny Machado has a legitimate chance to reach 3,000 hits, and here is one reason why: Since 2015, he's played the most games of anyone in @MLB Machado is already at 1,446 hits -- and doesn't turn 30 until July. He's on a good pace. @MLB Network @MLB Stats Manny Machado has a legitimate chance to reach 3,000 hits, and here is one reason why: Since 2015, he's played the most games of anyone in @MLB. Machado is already at 1,446 hits -- and doesn't turn 30 until July. He's on a good pace. @MLBNetwork @MLBStats

"Manny Machado has a legitimate chance to reach 3,000 hits, and here is one reason why: Since 2015, he's played the most games of anyone in @MLB. Machado is already at 1,446 hits -- and doesn't turn 30 until July. He's on a good pace." - Jon Morosi

Strikeouts Leader: Carlos Rodon

The San Francisco Giants were hoping Rodon would replace Kevin Gausman who departed for the Toronto Blue Jays via free agency. Rodon has been arguably better than Gausman as his 29 strikeouts put him ahead of 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead. Rodon has been a major stabilizing presence in the Giants rotation, helping the team rise to second place in the National League West.

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets

Earned run average leader and Wins Above Replacment leader: Pablo Lopez

In his three starts this season, Lopez has thrown 17 innings and yielded only one run, striking out 17 batters. Most recently, he struck out nine St. Louis Cardinals over seven innings in Miami. While he pitched well last year, nobody expected this level of output from the young right-hander from Venezuela. He leads MLB pitchers in WAR with 1.1 and ERA with 0.58.

Craig Mish @CraigMish Pablo López is now the MLB leader in ERA at 0.52. What a start for him. Pablo López is now the MLB leader in ERA at 0.52. What a start for him.

"Pablo López is now the MLB leader in ERA at 0.52. What a start for him."- Craig Mish

While Miami Marlins fans were higher on Sandy Alcantara heading into the season, it has been Lopez who has taken the league by storm and assumed the ace role for the team.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach