Boston Red Sox prospect punches a rival team player, full-on brawl breaks out on the pitch

Players hit by pitches can often cause the benches to clear. It certainly did so last night as two Minor League Baseball Double-A teams squared off, quite literally.
Adrian Dorney
Modified Apr 22, 2022 09:25 PM IST
A prospect who is making waves within the Boston Red Sox organization had quite the hit the other night in minor league ball, and it wasn’t exactly the kind of hit that people associate with baseball.

Some veritable fireworks erupted in a Double-A match that involved Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs went up against the Binghampton Rumble Ponies in a game in Binghampton, New York.

Boston Red Sox youth with a bright future takes swings at the opposition

The prospect in question was none other than Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. Reed, 24, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2017 out of Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.

Reed, a first baseman, appeared in five games for the Red Sox during Grapefruit League play in Florida during Spring Training, where he hit four RBIs in five game appearances against the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Brawl breaks out in a Double-A game between the Mets and Red Sox affiliates 😳(h/t @HNoll21) https://t.co/OD559F4EWv
"Brawl breaks out in a Double-A game between the Mets and Red Sox affiliates" - @ B/R walkoff

In the bottom of the third inning, the Sea Dogs had the bases juiced when big Tyreque Reed stepped up to the plate. At 6'1" and 250 pounds, he is a man of solid stature you don't want to pit yourself against.

Upon searing Tyreque with a fastball, Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria exchanged what looked like some pointed words with Reed. It wasn't long before big Tyreque ran toward Renteria in a fit of white-hot rage and punched the Rumble Ponies pitcher square in the face.

I don't know what the pitcher said to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But bet money he never says it again … https://t.co/ZVR7G4LANH
"I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But bet money he never says it again …" - @ Hunter Noll

In the ensuing brawl, Tyreque Reed was brought to the ground by a number of Rumble Ponies. Unbelievably, it was Renteria, not Tyreque Reed, who was ejected from the game. Tyreque did not comment on the incident following the events that occurred in the bottom of the third inning.

The Sea Dogs ended the game with a 12-5 victory. It is not known if Minor League Baseball will take any disciplinary action against Tyreque. At least now the Boston Red Sox know that Tyreque Reed can slug.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

