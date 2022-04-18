Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts displays a lovely gesture: Ditches pre-game batting practice to help a couple get engaged

Xander Bogaerts changed up his pregame ritual before the Boston Red Sox faced the Minnesota Twins Saturday afternoon. He helped a couple get engaged.

A MLB player may usually be found in the cage, taking batting practice on the field, or stretching near the dugout two hours before a game. However, Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox took time out, and his action was more than a kind gesture.

Rob Bradford @bradfo Xander helps executes a flawless wedding proposal with a couple from Aruba Xander helps executes a flawless wedding proposal with a couple from Aruba https://t.co/WkXhl8wI4P

"Xander helps executes a flawless wedding proposal with a couple from Aruba." - Rob Bradford

A couple from Aruba, Dave and Janey, purchased a pregame field ticket to enjoy the views at Fenway Park. A pregame field pass grants you and your fellow ticket holders access to a roped-off area on the sidelines before the game.

Dave and Janey visited Boston for the opening day matchup. On the other hand, Dave had everything planned out in his head.

Dave mentioned:

“I got a friend of mine who’s a good friend of Xander. I asked him.. so we just were coming here just for the first game, for the Opening Day yesterday, and I talked to him and explained what I wanted to do."

As if proposing on the field at Fenway Park wasn't spectacular enough, Dave went above and beyond by enlisting the aid of an All-Star shortstop and an Aruba native.

There's perhaps nothing more over-the-top than enlisting the help of a celebrity to make your big moment more extraordinary. Call it excellent PR or just a warm fuzzy feeling, but some celebrities are more than willing to let their followers share the spotlight and create memorable moments.

Bogaerts strolled up to Janey and struck up a discussion between swings at the plate. Meanwhile, Dave stepped behind Janey and got down on one knee. When Janey turned back, Dave proposed to her.

"Yes," said Janey in reply to Dave's proposal.

Bogaerts's execution and support were spot-on this time.

Zander Bogaerts helps an Arubian couple get engaged.

Later, Janey proudly posed for a picture showing off her ring. Janey also revealed that she had known Dave for a long time, 20 years in fact, and have two children together.

WEEI @WEEI #RedSox From proposal to homer, it was quite a day for Xander Bogaerts dlvr.it/SNkLcV From proposal to homer, it was quite a day for Xander Bogaerts dlvr.it/SNkLcV #RedSox https://t.co/zCuktgwqMb

"From proposal to homer, it was quite a day for Xander Bogaerts." -WEEI

How did Xander Bogaerts perform in the Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game?

Just as doubts about the shortstop's performance began to rise, he delivered a stunning reminder of his power. He hit a 400-foot two-run homer over the left-field wall in the third inning of a 4-0 Boston Red Sox victory over the Twins.

"CRUSHED"- Boston Red Sox

Bogaerts again quieted the naysayers with a brilliantly completed double play, culminating in one of the Boston Red Sox's finest defensive plays of the day.

The next match between the Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins is on April 18 at 11:10 PM EDT at Fenway Park.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach