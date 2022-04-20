“It seemed like a playoff game, right, and I managed it like a playoff game" - Boston Red Sox skipper reveals his game-winning strategy against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Co.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has publicized the strategy that he employed to keep the Toronto Blue Jays and their big bats at bay in yesterday's American League East matchup.

The Boston Red Sox rallied after surrendering an early home run to Blue Jays DH Zack Collins. They equalized off of a double by second baseman Trevor Story and went ahead on a sac-fly in the bottom of the seventh.

The Sox held on to win the game 2-1.

Boston Red Sox manager talks strategy of containment for big Blue Jays bats

Coming into this game, the Toronto Blue Jays were the hottest team in the AL East. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.., who hit the most home runs in the AL last year, is currently leading again with five home runs and an average of .317.

Starter Nathan Eovaldi exhausted his arm in only 4.2 innings after throwing 95 pitches. It was then up to the bullpen to keep the Jays at bay.

Eventually, it was up to Cora's 1-2 punch combination of Jake Diekman and Garret Whitlock. Cora has spoken about his faith in the pair and how well they work together.

There now appears to be a choice emerging in the Red Sox bullpen. Both Garrett Whitlock and Jake Diekman have been tapped on different occasions for the role.

Speaking about last night's performance, Cora said, “It seemed like a playoff game, right, and I managed it like a playoff game, It was a very heavy day for everybody. A lot of stuff going on and you know what? I went for the win.”

Diekman was credited with the hold, and Whitlock was able to record his first save of the season. The Boston Red Sox will happily take the victory at the end of this nail-biting affair with a very strong divisional rival.

Second baseman Trevor Story got the Red Sox on the board last night with an RBI double.

The series still has two more games to play. Wednesday's match will see Sox right-hander Jake Pivetta square off against Jays pitcher Jose Berrios. It will be a series in which both strong AL East teams will be looking to get a leg up on the other.

