"I don't really give two s**ts" - Boston Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman comes in clutch in the final inning against the New York Yankees, is not too hung up on being named the closer

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jake Diekman came up huge for his team on Sunday evening.

It was the final game of the opening series of the 2022 MLB season. The New York Yankees won the first two, narrowly outscoring the visiting Red Sox 10-7 over the first two games at Yankee Stadium.

"Jake Diekman, ladies and gentlemen." - @ Red Sox

On Sunday, the Red Sox opened the scoring, only to have the Yankees equalize in the fourth inning. The go-ahead run was delivered by first baseman Bobby Dalbec with a solo shot in the top of the sixth.

Stage was set for the Boston Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to preserve that one-run lead when he brought reliever Jake Diekman in at the bottom of the ninth to face the meat of the Yankees lineup.

Diekman struck out Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Joey Gallo to finish the game with a save and deliver Boston's first victory of the 2022 season.

Diekman pitching for the Oakland Athletics in 2021

Not a designated closer, Diekman was asked after the game what role he saw himself playing in the Sox bullpen going forward, and whether or not being the closer appealed to him.

Diekman, 35, answered bluntly: "I don't really give two s**ts," and continued, “I’ve kind of pitched everywhere. So if I can keep the score the same, either way we’re good. I feel like that’s the easiest thing to do as a reliever. Don’t worry about where you go. Just keep the score the same.”

Red Sox @RedSox Appreciation tweet for Diekman striking out the side for the save. Appreciation tweet for Diekman striking out the side for the save. 😤 https://t.co/RZlKTdqTd9

"Appreciation tweet for Diekman striking out the side for the save." - @ Red Sox

Jake Diekman has indeed played several different roles in his 10-year career as a bullpen pitcher. Last season, playing for the Oakland Athletics, Diekman recorded seven saves over 60.2 innings pitched.

For Alex Cora, who does not yet have a definitive closer in the bullpen, Jake Diekman has shown he may be able to take the reigns of that role. Jake Diekman has 15 career saves and is no stranger to coming clutch situations.

The Boston Red Sox will hope to continue their success as they head to Detroit to take on the Tigers in their next stint of the season-opening roadtrip.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt